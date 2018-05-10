My players were incredible - Allegri praises Juventus after Coppa Italia mauling of Milan

Massimiliano Allegri will allow his Juventus players to "celebrate a little" after winning the Coppa Italia before they switch their focus to wrapping up the Serie A title.

Centre-back Medhi Benatia scored a pair of goals as Juve claimed the trophy for a fourth successive season with a 4-0 thrashing of AC Milan in Rome

Astonishingly, the game was scoreless at the break, only for Allegri's side to dominate the second half – including scoring three times in the space of eight minutes – to secure the first leg of a likely domestic double.

They hold a six-point lead over second-placed Napoli in the league table with two games to go and, with the added cushion of a superior goal difference, they are almost certain to be crowned champions for a seventh year in a row.

"This is our first cup of the season. My players were incredible and they deserved this win," Allegri told Rai Sport.

"Everyone did well and that's what we needed. When we play like this, it becomes hard for anyone to beat us. We can now celebrate a little.

"It was a very tight game in the first half but then things really opened up in the second half.

"We stayed calm and the result followed. As I have said, we will now celebrate this win tonight. We will then re-focus on our next objective, the league title, from tomorrow."

Juve are back at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday to play Roma before rounding out their league campaign with a home game against Verona the following weekend.