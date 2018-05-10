I´m like a blinkered horse – Simeone ignoring Griezmann speculation

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone said not even the rumoured transfer of star Antoine Griezmann will distract him from the upcoming Europa League final.

Griezmann continues to be linked with LaLiga champions Barcelona – talk of a switch to the Spanish giants intensifying in recent weeks.

Atletico have been infuriated by Barcelona's attitude amid the speculation following comments made by Luis Suarez – who suggested the Frenchman's transfer to Camp Nou next season was a formality – and board members.

But Simeone refused to weigh into the reports ahead of Saturday's trip to Getafe and the Europa League decider against Marseille on May 16.

"My sight is limited, like a blinkered horse right now, I only look at Getafe and the final," Simeone told reporters.

"I don't watch or listen to anything, I only care about the game and everything that involves my team.

"I see Griezmann is okay, he's working as well as usual and playing as well as usual so that's it."

While Simeone was tight-lipped, Atletico midfielder Koke was more than willing to discuss the ongoing speculation.

Koke admitted his unhappiness with Barca trying to lure Griezmann – who was linked to Manchester United at the start of the season – away from Madrid.

"We don't like other clubs touching our team-mates, we want all of them to stay as long as possible because we are a great squad," Koke said.

"It's difficult, but also an honour that a big team like Barcelona wants Griezmann. But the reality is that he's part of our team and he wants to win this title with us, then at the end of the season we will see.

"He still has a contract with Atletico Madrid and he will do a great job next Wednesday and have a great game."

Griezmann, who arrived from Real Sociedad in 2014, has scored 19 goals in LaLiga this season and 27 in all competitions.