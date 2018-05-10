Related

Article

I´m like a blinkered horse – Simeone ignoring Griezmann speculation

10 May 2018 02:39

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone said not even the rumoured transfer of star Antoine Griezmann will distract him from the upcoming Europa League final.

Griezmann continues to be linked with LaLiga champions Barcelona – talk of a switch to the Spanish giants intensifying in recent weeks.

Atletico have been infuriated by Barcelona's attitude amid the speculation following comments made by Luis Suarez – who suggested the Frenchman's transfer to Camp Nou next season was a formality – and board members.

But Simeone refused to weigh into the reports ahead of Saturday's trip to Getafe and the Europa League decider against Marseille on May 16.

"My sight is limited, like a blinkered horse right now, I only look at Getafe and the final," Simeone told reporters.

"I don't watch or listen to anything, I only care about the game and everything that involves my team.

"I see Griezmann is okay, he's working as well as usual and playing as well as usual so that's it."

While Simeone was tight-lipped, Atletico midfielder Koke was more than willing to discuss the ongoing speculation.

Koke admitted his unhappiness with Barca trying to lure Griezmann – who was linked to Manchester United at the start of the season – away from Madrid.

"We don't like other clubs touching our team-mates, we want all of them to stay as long as possible because we are a great squad," Koke said.

"It's difficult, but also an honour that a big team like Barcelona wants Griezmann. But the reality is that he's part of our team and he wants to win this title with us, then at the end of the season we will see.

"He still has a contract with Atletico Madrid and he will do a great job next Wednesday and have a great game."

Griezmann, who arrived from Real Sociedad in 2014, has scored 19 goals in LaLiga this season and 27 in all competitions.

Sponsored links

Thursday 10 May

03:29 Gattuso: Milan decide Donnarumma future, not me
02:43 Boca Juniors seal second straight title
02:39 I´m like a blinkered horse – Simeone ignoring Griezmann speculation
02:00 The next thing is to win a trophy - Pochettino targets silverware after securing top-four finish
01:10 Manchester City must write a new page to be the best, claims Guardiola
01:04 Pogba is staying at Manchester United – Mourinho
00:49 My players were incredible - Allegri praises Juventus after Coppa Italia mauling of Milan
00:48 I don´t care what people think – Zidane defends wholesale changes
00:39 Toure hails ´perfect´ Manchester City send off
00:19 The result does not reflect Milan´s performance, insists Gattuso
00:16 All possibilities are open – Iniesta responds to China, Japan and Australia links
00:11 Tottenham boss Pochettino hails ´massive achievement´
00:11 Conte accepts Chelsea´s Champions League hopes are fading
00:05 Wenger upset by VAR absence after Leicester defeat

Wednesday 9 May

23:45 Chelsea future out of Conte´s hands
23:44 Iniesta teaches you something in every match – Valverde
23:39 I can´t believe we survived - Wagner shocked by Huddersfield achievement
23:27 Sevilla 3 Real Madrid 2: Ramos misses penalty, scores own goal for depleted visitors
22:58 Juventus 4 AC Milan 0: Donnarumma´s errors help Allegri´s men retain Coppa Italia
22:56 Manchester City 3 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Champions break Premier League points record
22:55 Tottenham 1 Newcastle United 0: Kane strike clinches top-four finish
22:42 Chelsea 1 Huddersfield Town 1: Terriers safe as Blues´ Champions League hopes dented
22:40 Leicester City 3 Arsenal 1: Vardy & Mahrez deepen Gunners´ away-day woes
21:57 Barcelona 5 Villarreal 1: Dembele at the double as champions close in on unbeaten season
21:47 Manchester City set new Premier League goals record
21:37 Atletico president ´fighting´ to reduce debt amid Griezmann rumours
21:07 Former West Ham recruitment chief apologises for remarks
21:02 Simeone sees parallels between Atleti and Marseille
20:46 Higuain on bench, Mandzukic starts in Coppa Italia final
20:46 Alex Ferguson out of intensive care, Man United confirm
20:37 Torres aiming for ´dream´ finale with Atletico Madrid
20:24 Rashford relishing England freedom under Southgate
20:14 McIlroy sends well wishes to Ferguson after brain haemorrhage
20:12 No need to worry, Lewandowski will stay – Rummenigge
19:12 If Griezmann joins Barca, there´s no going back – Costa
18:57 Moyes in no rush to discuss West Ham future
18:29 Barcelona icon Iniesta to Vissel Kobe ´not realistic´
17:55 Dani Alves expected to be fit for World Cup despite knee injury
17:03 Leeds lose first leg of controversial Myanmar tour
16:38 Huth to leave Leicester City at end of season
16:22 AFC Champions League Review: Elkeson grabs lifeline for Shanghai SIPG
16:10 Griezmann to Barcelona? It´s down to him, says Atletico Madrid president Cerezo
15:45 Carrick to start final Manchester United match against Watford
15:32 Elia, Kongolo in frame for Netherlands recalls
15:30 Palace spearhead Zaha named Premier League Player of the Month
15:18 Manchester United ´confident´ of Ferguson recovery - Mourinho
15:07 Balotelli deserves Italy recall - Materazzi
14:00 Rooney in serious DC United talks – report
13:27 Roberto gets four-game ban after Clasico red card
12:48 Southampton poke fun at hotel with one-star review
11:58 Sean Cox still critical as family give thanks for support
11:25 No Ronaldo or Modric as Zidane rests stars for Sevilla clash
11:01 Neuer unsure over World Cup hopes
10:07 Chelsea respond to latest racism claims against ex-coach Williams
09:49 Wenger won´t rule out general manager role at Paris Saint-Germain
09:03 Fabregas accuses Chelsea forwards of missing too many chances
07:42 I hate him, that b****** – Toure rates Matic as toughest opponent
06:54 Lewandowski must respect ´boss´ Heynckes – Boateng
06:48 Toure: Knocking United off their perch my greatest City achievement
04:45 Gattuso: I ate a snail to relieve tension
04:16 Neymar will be very important for Real Madrid next season, says Breitner
03:40 It will take years for Arsenal to recover from Wenger exit – Puel
03:24 Agent: Sarri situation could impact Koulibaly´s Napoli future
01:16 Emery happy with PSG´s season despite Champions League failure
01:01 PSG captain Thiago Silva invites Les Herbiers skipper to lift Coupe de France trophy
00:36 Enough is enough! Atletico slam ´inappropriate´ Barca over Griezmann
00:05 We´ve still got work to do - Hughes cautious after vital win

Tuesday 8 May

23:56 Maybe I made a mistake - Guardiola reflects on managing Toure
23:30 Conte invites board to make judgement on his Chelsea reign
23:07 Les Herbiers 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Lo Celso and Cavani seal PSG treble
22:39 Resurgent West Brom relegated as Southampton beat Swansea
22:38 Swansea City 0 Southampton 1: Gabbiadini strikes blow to Swans´ survival hopes
21:48 Heartache drives on Buffon for latest Juve-Milan final showdown
21:35 AFC Champions League Review: Buriram ahead, Zob Ahan edge Esteghlal amid late drama
21:15 Hughes slams Swansea hotel after late switch
20:43 Coppa Italia final as precious as World Cup - Gattuso
20:35 Allegri talks up Juventus relationship amid Arsenal links
20:23 Yaya Toure ´desperate´ to stay in Premier League
19:48 Valverde preaches patience with Dembele
19:26 Moore´s great escape bid at West Brom nets Premier League award
18:56 FIFA fines Russian FA over discriminatory chants
18:37 Valverde urges respect over Griezmann to Barca talk
16:41 Tottenham´s ´amazing´ season is ´not enough´, acknowledges Pochettino
16:13 Gomez ´gutted´ after having World Cup hopes dashed
15:57 Dua Lipa to perform at Champions League final
15:47 Guardiola pays tribute to ´beloved´ Yaya Toure
15:22 Conte convinced of Chelsea future for Bakayoko
15:13 Lopez keeps Levante job after sensational LaLiga run
15:05 Liverpool´s Gomez to miss Champions League final and World Cup
14:28 Mbappe is the next Messi, says Eto´o
14:20 Let´s talk about football - Zidane bored by Clasico controversy
14:12 Trendsetter? Ramos offers trophy repair advice to red-faced Manchester City
13:51 Ronaldo injury update: Zidane says Madrid star will be 150 per cent fit for Champions League
13:17 Bayer Leverkusen win race for Hertha Berlin´s Mitchell Weiser
12:52 Motta aiming to coach PSG one day
12:25 Suso happy to stick with ´growing´ Milan
12:09 Miranda thigh injury not serious
11:48 Wenger convinced under-fire Ozil will prove ´a good investment´
11:07 Wenger has received ´more offers than expected´ for new job
10:05 Koscielny out for six months, says Wenger
09:48 Nothing is impossible for Portugal because of Ronaldo - Mourinho
06:44 Garcia undergoes heart operation
05:20 Mendy: I´m at full power and ready for World Cup
04:10 Jorginho wanted by four or five Premier League clubs – agent
01:57 AFC Champions League Review: Al Jazira, Al Sadd claim first-leg wins
01:42 Giroud wants to be Chelsea´s lucky charm
00:26 Ben Arfa trains with PSG but omitted from Coupe de France final squad
00:23 Juventus plan Allegri talks amid Arsenal links

Facebook

18+ GambleAware