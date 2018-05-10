He danced good and played good too – Guardiola praises Sane

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised the "outstanding" Leroy Sane, admitting he was worried about the attacker after the title party on Sunday.

Sane inspired City to a 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday as Guardiola's men reached 97 points – a Premier League record.

The Germany international and PFA Young Player of the Year set up goals for Danilo, Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola praised the 22-year-old for his display, days after City celebrated their Premier League title.

"What I like the most with Leroy, seeing his outstanding performance, finishing the game and I felt he could do better," he said.

"That is the best that can happen because I think his season was a lot of games and it's not easy being a full-back to face Leroy.

RECORDS BROKEN



31 wins - the most by any team in a single @premierleague season



97 points - the most points won by any team in a single Premier League season



105 goals - the most scored by any team in a single Premier League season



CITY #mancity pic.twitter.com/T3z2k6wGqJ — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 9, 2018

"But he's young and of course in the stages of the Champions League it's another level, some contenders will be tougher, so nothing to say.

"But [Wednesday] was excellent because in the party three days ago he danced a lot and I was scared about his level. But he danced good and he played good too."

Sane has scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists in a standout Premier League campaign.