PSG captain Thiago Silva invites Les Herbiers skipper to lift Coupe de France trophy

Paris Saint-Germain may have clinched the domestic treble but Tuesday's Coupe de France final was more about minnows Les Herbiers than the French giants.

It truly was a David and Goliath battle as third-tier side Les Herbiers went head-to-head with Ligue 1 powerhouse PSG at the Stade de France.

There were no surprises about the result – PSG claiming their third treble in four seasons with a 2-0 win thanks to Giovani Lo Celso and Edinson Cavani.

However, Les Herbiers' achievement was not lost on PSG captain Thiago Silva, who invited fellow skipper Sebastien Flochon to lift the Coupe de France trophy together.

Injured star Neymar was also part of the celebrations, which included a guard of honour for Herbiers post-match.

Reported Real Madrid target Neymar – recovering from a foot injury – returned to Paris, having spent months rehabilitating in his native Brazil.