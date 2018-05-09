Article

Leicester City 3 Arsenal 1: Vardy & Mahrez deepen Gunners´ away-day woes

9 May 2018 22:40

Arsenal's torrid away form continued as Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez led Leicester City to a 3-1 win over the 10-man visitors at the King Power Stadium.

The result – in what was Arsene Wenger's penultimate match in charge of the club – means the Gunners have now lost seven in a row on the road for the first time 1966.

Arsenal were second best from the outset and suffered a double blow early on. Kelechi Iheanacho netted just his second Premier League goal of the season in the 14th minute and 92 seconds later Konstantinos Mavropanos was shown a red card after being deemed to have denied the Nigerian a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The Foxes could have been out of sight by half-time, but Arsenal held firm and got their reward eight minutes after the interval when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled them level.

Any hopes of ending their abysmal away run were extinguished when Vardy lashed home from the penalty spot, and Mahrez rubbed salt in the wounds at the end of a brilliant counter-attack in the 90th minute.

The defeat was Wenger's first against Leicester in 23 matches since he arrived in England 22 years ago and he will hope to sign off on a more positive note at Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Arsenal started on the front foot and could have broken the deadlock after seven minutes, but Eldin Jakupovic palmed Alex Iwobi's clipped effort around the post.

Vardy's drive from an acute angle was thwarted by Petr Cech before Iheanacho took advantage of some generous Arsenal defending to open the scoring with a controlled volley from Fousseni Diabate's knock-down.

The Gunners' frustrations deepened less than two minutes later when Mavropanos received a straight red card for hauling down Iheanacho after the former Manchester City man picked his pocket around 40 yards from goal.

Harry Maguire almost doubled Leicester's lead from the resulting free-kick, but Cech tipped his powerful volley over the crossbar.

The Gunners twice went close to finding an unlikely leveller before the interval through Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Rob Holding, but neither could find the back of the net.

Both sides' attacking intent was evident after the restart with Sead Kolasniac crashing against the post from an acute angle before Diabate saw his clipped shot over Cech cleared off the line by Shkodran Mustafi.

Arsenal's more purposeful approach was rewarded in the 53rd minute when Aubameyang netted his ninth league goal since joining from Borussia Dortmund in January.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles found the Gabon international 10 yards out following a stirring run and, after Jakupovic had saved his initial effort, he crashed the rebound into the roof of the net.

Their hopes of clinging on for a first away point of 2018 were ended in the 76th minute when Mkhitaryan tripped substitute Demarai Gray in the box, Vardy stepping up to score his sixth goal in six games against the Gunners with a superb strike into the top left corner.

Mahrez had the final say, cutting in from the right, checking inside Holding and firing past Cech to complete a miserable evening for Wenger's men.

 

Key Opta stats:

- Arsenal have lost seven consecutive top-flight away matches for the first time since January 1966 – the Gunners last went on a longer run of consecutive away defeats in May 1925 (13).
- The Gunners have now lost 11 Premier League games on the road this season equalling their highest number of away defeats in a single campaign (also 11 in 1994-95) and are the only side across the top four tiers of English football yet to pick up an away point in 2018 (P7 W0 D0 L7).
- Arsenal have conceded over 50 goals in a single campaign for the first time in the Premier League and for the first time in the top flight since 1983-84 (60), which was also the last time they finished sixth.

- Since his Premier League debut in August 2014, Jamie Vardy has scored 24 goals against the big six sides – four more than any other player during this period (Sergio Aguero, 20).

Sponsored links

Wednesday 9 May

23:45 Chelsea future out of Conte´s hands
23:44 Iniesta teaches you something in every match – Valverde
23:39 I can´t believe we survived - Wagner shocked by Huddersfield achievement
23:27 Sevilla 3 Real Madrid 2: Ramos misses penalty, scores own goal for depleted visitors
22:58 Juventus 4 AC Milan 0: Donnarumma´s errors help Allegri´s men retain Coppa Italia
22:56 Manchester City 3 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Champions break Premier League points record
22:55 Tottenham 1 Newcastle United 0: Kane strike clinches top-four finish
22:42 Chelsea 1 Huddersfield Town 1: Terriers safe as Blues´ Champions League hopes dented
22:40 Leicester City 3 Arsenal 1: Vardy & Mahrez deepen Gunners´ away-day woes
21:57 Barcelona 5 Villarreal 1: Dembele at the double as champions close in on unbeaten season
21:47 Manchester City set new Premier League goals record
21:37 Atletico president ´fighting´ to reduce debt amid Griezmann rumours
21:07 Former West Ham recruitment chief apologises for remarks
21:02 Simeone sees parallels between Atleti and Marseille
20:46 Higuain on bench, Mandzukic starts in Coppa Italia final
20:46 Alex Ferguson out of intensive care, Man United confirm
20:37 Torres aiming for ´dream´ finale with Atletico Madrid
20:24 Rashford relishing England freedom under Southgate
20:14 McIlroy sends well wishes to Ferguson after brain haemorrhage
20:12 No need to worry, Lewandowski will stay – Rummenigge
19:12 If Griezmann joins Barca, there´s no going back – Costa
18:57 Moyes in no rush to discuss West Ham future
18:29 Barcelona icon Iniesta to Vissel Kobe ´not realistic´
17:55 Dani Alves expected to be fit for World Cup despite knee injury
17:03 Leeds lose first leg of controversial Myanmar tour
16:38 Huth to leave Leicester City at end of season
16:22 AFC Champions League Review: Elkeson grabs lifeline for Shanghai SIPG
16:10 Griezmann to Barcelona? It´s down to him, says Atletico Madrid president Cerezo
15:45 Carrick to start final Manchester United match against Watford
15:32 Elia, Kongolo in frame for Netherlands recalls
15:30 Palace spearhead Zaha named Premier League Player of the Month
15:18 Manchester United ´confident´ of Ferguson recovery - Mourinho
15:07 Balotelli deserves Italy recall - Materazzi
14:00 Rooney in serious DC United talks – report
13:27 Roberto gets four-game ban after Clasico red card
12:48 Southampton poke fun at hotel with one-star review
11:58 Sean Cox still critical as family give thanks for support
11:25 No Ronaldo or Modric as Zidane rests stars for Sevilla clash
11:01 Neuer unsure over World Cup hopes
10:07 Chelsea respond to latest racism claims against ex-coach Williams
09:49 Wenger won´t rule out general manager role at Paris Saint-Germain
09:03 Fabregas accuses Chelsea forwards of missing too many chances
07:42 I hate him, that b****** – Toure rates Matic as toughest opponent
06:54 Lewandowski must respect ´boss´ Heynckes – Boateng
06:48 Toure: Knocking United off their perch my greatest City achievement
04:45 Gattuso: I ate a snail to relieve tension
04:16 Neymar will be very important for Real Madrid next season, says Breitner
03:40 It will take years for Arsenal to recover from Wenger exit – Puel
03:24 Agent: Sarri situation could impact Koulibaly´s Napoli future
01:16 Emery happy with PSG´s season despite Champions League failure
01:01 PSG captain Thiago Silva invites Les Herbiers skipper to lift Coupe de France trophy
00:36 Enough is enough! Atletico slam ´inappropriate´ Barca over Griezmann
00:05 We´ve still got work to do - Hughes cautious after vital win

Tuesday 8 May

23:56 Maybe I made a mistake - Guardiola reflects on managing Toure
23:30 Conte invites board to make judgement on his Chelsea reign
23:07 Les Herbiers 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Lo Celso and Cavani seal PSG treble
22:39 Resurgent West Brom relegated as Southampton beat Swansea
22:38 Swansea City 0 Southampton 1: Gabbiadini strikes blow to Swans´ survival hopes
21:48 Heartache drives on Buffon for latest Juve-Milan final showdown
21:35 AFC Champions League Review: Buriram ahead, Zob Ahan edge Esteghlal amid late drama
21:15 Hughes slams Swansea hotel after late switch
20:43 Coppa Italia final as precious as World Cup - Gattuso
20:35 Allegri talks up Juventus relationship amid Arsenal links
20:23 Yaya Toure ´desperate´ to stay in Premier League
19:48 Valverde preaches patience with Dembele
19:26 Moore´s great escape bid at West Brom nets Premier League award
18:56 FIFA fines Russian FA over discriminatory chants
18:37 Valverde urges respect over Griezmann to Barca talk
16:41 Tottenham´s ´amazing´ season is ´not enough´, acknowledges Pochettino
16:13 Gomez ´gutted´ after having World Cup hopes dashed
15:57 Dua Lipa to perform at Champions League final
15:47 Guardiola pays tribute to ´beloved´ Yaya Toure
15:22 Conte convinced of Chelsea future for Bakayoko
15:13 Lopez keeps Levante job after sensational LaLiga run
15:05 Liverpool´s Gomez to miss Champions League final and World Cup
14:28 Mbappe is the next Messi, says Eto´o
14:20 Let´s talk about football - Zidane bored by Clasico controversy
14:12 Trendsetter? Ramos offers trophy repair advice to red-faced Manchester City
13:51 Ronaldo injury update: Zidane says Madrid star will be 150 per cent fit for Champions League
13:17 Bayer Leverkusen win race for Hertha Berlin´s Mitchell Weiser
12:52 Motta aiming to coach PSG one day
12:25 Suso happy to stick with ´growing´ Milan
12:09 Miranda thigh injury not serious
11:48 Wenger convinced under-fire Ozil will prove ´a good investment´
11:07 Wenger has received ´more offers than expected´ for new job
10:05 Koscielny out for six months, says Wenger
09:48 Nothing is impossible for Portugal because of Ronaldo - Mourinho
06:44 Garcia undergoes heart operation
05:20 Mendy: I´m at full power and ready for World Cup
04:10 Jorginho wanted by four or five Premier League clubs – agent
01:57 AFC Champions League Review: Al Jazira, Al Sadd claim first-leg wins
01:42 Giroud wants to be Chelsea´s lucky charm
00:26 Ben Arfa trains with PSG but omitted from Coupe de France final squad
00:23 Juventus plan Allegri talks amid Arsenal links

Facebook

18+ GambleAware