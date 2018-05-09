Article

Huth to leave Leicester City at end of season

9 May 2018 16:38

Robert Huth will leave Leicester City at the end of the season, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 33-year-old has not made a senior appearance since having surgery on an ankle injury last July.

The centre-back will be given a special farewell by the Leicester fans during Wednesday's Premier League game against Arsenal at King Power Stadium.

Leicester vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha told the club's website: "Players like Robert have been so important to our club in the last three years, not just for his qualities as a footballer, but for his qualities as a character.

"He's a leader, a winner and a player whose commitment to the team has made him equally popular among our players and our supporters. His status as a Leicester City great is very much secure."

Manager Claude Puel acknowledged it is disappointing Huth has not been able to be part of his first-team plans this season.

"It is a great shame that I have been unable to call on Robert's experience due to injury this season, but he is a fantastic man and is always a positive influence on the squad and for this I am grateful," he said. 

"I would like to congratulate him on everything he has achieved as a Leicester City player."

Huth initially joined Leicester on loan from Stoke City in February 2015 and played a key role in their dramatic escape from relegation that season.

He played all but three of their league games in 2015-16 when they claimed a stunning Premier League title triumph, and was heavily involved in the league and Champions League last season.

