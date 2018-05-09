Emery happy with PSG´s season despite Champions League failure

Paris Saint-Germain missed out on the Champions League again but head coach Unai Emery said he is happy with the club's season after the French giants completed a domestic treble.
PSG added the Coupe de France trophy to their Ligue 1 and Coupe de la Ligue triumphs this terms thanks to Tuesday's 2-0 win over third-tier outfit Les Herbiers.
Giovani Lo Celso and Edinson Cavani scored at the Stade de France as PSG claimed their third treble in four seasons.
Emery – who will vacate his position at the end of the season – reflected on PSG's campaign and labelled it a success, despite a Champions League last-16 exit against holders Real Madrid.
May 8, 2018
"It's a title and for us all titles are goals," Emery told Eurosport. "The team made a good path to get this title. I'm happy with the season.
"We can also talk about the little negative things like the Champions League. But I think this year the team played well, they always wanted to score. That's why I'm happy."
Asked about the future ahead of his PSG exit, having arrived in 2016, the Spaniard added: "We will enjoy. The most important thing is to win. And we'll see after."
PSG also won the Trophee des Champions in July, taking their national tally to four in 2017-18.
COUPE DE FRANCE .— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) May 8, 2018
Un grand bravo @VHFootOfficiel pour votre parcours et on l’espère un maintien en fin de saison
"We wanted to do a four of four at the national level, that's what we did," PSG star Kylian Mbappe also told Eurosport. "We worked well throughout the season. We have been regular and today we are rewarded.
"A lot has been said [about Emery], but the work is there and the numbers are not lying."
|Maybe I made a mistake - Guardiola reflects on managing Toure
|Conte invites board to make judgement on his Chelsea reign
|Les Herbiers 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Lo Celso and Cavani seal PSG treble
|Resurgent West Brom relegated as Southampton beat Swansea
|Swansea City 0 Southampton 1: Gabbiadini strikes blow to Swans´ survival hopes
|Heartache drives on Buffon for latest Juve-Milan final showdown
|AFC Champions League Review: Buriram ahead, Zob Ahan edge Esteghlal amid late drama
|Hughes slams Swansea hotel after late switch
|Coppa Italia final as precious as World Cup - Gattuso
|Allegri talks up Juventus relationship amid Arsenal links
|Yaya Toure ´desperate´ to stay in Premier League
|Valverde preaches patience with Dembele
|Moore´s great escape bid at West Brom nets Premier League award
|FIFA fines Russian FA over discriminatory chants
|Valverde urges respect over Griezmann to Barca talk
|Tottenham´s ´amazing´ season is ´not enough´, acknowledges Pochettino
|Gomez ´gutted´ after having World Cup hopes dashed
|Dua Lipa to perform at Champions League final
|Guardiola pays tribute to ´beloved´ Yaya Toure
|Conte convinced of Chelsea future for Bakayoko
|Lopez keeps Levante job after sensational LaLiga run
|Liverpool´s Gomez to miss Champions League final and World Cup
|Mbappe is the next Messi, says Eto´o
|Let´s talk about football - Zidane bored by Clasico controversy
|Trendsetter? Ramos offers trophy repair advice to red-faced Manchester City
|Ronaldo injury update: Zidane says Madrid star will be 150 per cent fit for Champions League
|Bayer Leverkusen win race for Hertha Berlin´s Mitchell Weiser
|Motta aiming to coach PSG one day
|Suso happy to stick with ´growing´ Milan
|Miranda thigh injury not serious
|Wenger convinced under-fire Ozil will prove ´a good investment´
|Wenger has received ´more offers than expected´ for new job
|Koscielny out for six months, says Wenger
|Nothing is impossible for Portugal because of Ronaldo - Mourinho
|Garcia undergoes heart operation
|Mendy: I´m at full power and ready for World Cup
|Jorginho wanted by four or five Premier League clubs – agent
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Jazira, Al Sadd claim first-leg wins
|Giroud wants to be Chelsea´s lucky charm
|Ben Arfa trains with PSG but omitted from Coupe de France final squad
|Juventus plan Allegri talks amid Arsenal links
|Iniesta´s China move cast in doubt by Chongqing Lifan
|Monk funds fan´s bid to have Birmingham boss tattooed on his bottom
|Manchester United captain Carrick devastated by Ferguson illness
|Portugal star Neves wants Wolves stay
|I was cold - Real Madrid fan Nadal explains wearing Atletico shirt
|Under-fire Leicester boss Puel calls for perspective
|Mandzukic trains ahead of Coppa Italia final
|This was Iniesta´s Clasico - Ramos pays tribute to rival midfielder
|Manchester United want to win FA Cup for Ferguson, says Mata
|Neymar to travel with PSG to Coupe de France final - Emery
|Lippi backs Mancini for Italy coach role
|Barcelona working to fit Umtiti into salary structure
|FFF extends Lopes ban after clashes during Marseille v Lyon
|Ozil calms fears over World Cup fitness
|Barca have never received Messi offer - Bartomeu
|Ribery signs new deal with Bayern Munich
|Bordeaux encourage Malcom to dream of Bayern move
|Vitolo facing Europa League final fitness battle
|Lovren remains confident of Champions League qualification
|Butland: Unacceptable, farcical signings contributed to Stoke´s demise
|Father figure Ferguson has the fight to recover, says Jones
|Barcelona met Griezmann´s agent in October, confirms Bartomeu
|James wants permanent Bayern Munich stay
|Djourou backs Arteta to succeed Wenger at Arsenal
|Forsberg exit ruled out by Rangnick
|Lloris questions Tottenham mentality in Champions League fight
|We know what he´s like – Ramos doesn´t regret not stopping play for Suarez
|James: Colombia eyeing at least World Cup semis
|It might be best to leave Napoli when there´s still reciprocal love – Sarri
|Tearful Mertesacker humbled by Emirates swansong
|Pique: Madrid didn´t make guard of honour so I asked Barca staff
|Arzani, Karacic named in Socceroos´ initial World Cup squad
|Wenger: Arsenal will challenge under new manager next season
|With VAR we would still be playing - Valverde
|Orlando City 3 Real Salt Lake 1: Hosts continue winning run
|Valverde: Ferguson is a very important person in the world of football
|Are you watching, Real Madrid? Barca staff provide guard of honour for players
|Valverde: ´Decaffeinated´ Clasico prediction was wrong
|Ramos accuses Messi of putting pressure on referee
|Barcelona captain Iniesta savours ´good taste´ of last Clasico