Swansea City 0 Southampton 1: Gabbiadini strikes blow to Swans´ survival hopes

Swansea City's relegation fears deepened after Manolo Gabbiadini's second-half goal helped Southampton to a nerve-shredding 1-0 win at the Liberty Stadium.
The win moves Mark Hughes' side into 16th place in the Premier League – ahead of Huddersfield Town on goal difference – and they know they will be safe if they avoid defeat against Manchester City on the final day of the season this Sunday.
It is looking increasingly bleak for the 18th-placed Swans, who need to beat Stoke City at the weekend and hope that Huddersfield fail to pick up any points against Chelsea and Arsenal in their remaining two games or that Saints lose heavily to Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions.
Substitute Gabbiadini struck in the 72nd minute after pouncing on a loose ball in the box – a goal that also confirms West Brom's relegation to the Championship.
Chances were at a premium in a hard-fought affair, with the clearest regularly falling to Charlie Austin, who found Lukasz Fabianksi equal to everything he could throw at him.
Swansea pushed forward in numbers in the final ten minutes but they were unable to find a leveller that would have made their task on Sunday much less daunting.
FULL TIME: #Swans 0-1 #SaintsFC— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 8, 2018
pic.twitter.com/RJMsdKVYrN
In an opening played at breakneck speed, it was Swansea who carved out the first half-chance as Andy King drilled a low effort straight into the hands of Alex McCarthy after eight minutes.
Jordan Ayew then headed over from an inviting position midway through the opening 45 minutes before Austin came close to breaking the deadlock.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg found the striker with an incisive throughball, but his angled drive towards the far corner was too close to Fabianski, who got down well.
The influential King was involved again shortly before the interval when his clipped cross was met by Sam Clucas, whose header flashed past McCarthy's far post.
Austin continued to look the most likely to find a breakthrough for the visitors and he again threatened with an acrobatic effort from Cedric Soares' cross, which was well held by Fabianski.
Swansea's intentions after the restart were clear, with Jordan Ayew denied a spectacular opener when McCarthy tipped his whipped long-range effort over the crossbar.
Fabianksi was once again equal to Austin's latest effort on target - this time a dipping strike from just outside the penalty area.
Their fascinating duel showed no signs of abating as the Polish goalkeeper kept out Austin's header on the hour, while substitute Tammy Abraham drilled straight at McCarthy after a determined run.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Austin and Fabianski were involved in Gabbiadini's winner. The Swans stopper repelled Austin's strike from a corner, but the ball fell kindly to the Italian who reacted quicker than a host of defenders to stab home.
#saintsfc pic.twitter.com/4JO6GDQsJY— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 8, 2018
Carlos Carvalhal's side huffed and puffed in the closing stages, but the Saints backline held firm to hold on for a win that all-but secures another season of Premier League football.
Key Opta Facts:
- Swansea have failed to score in eight different Premier League home games this season, more than any other side.
- Seven of Southampton’s last 11 away Premier League victories have been against sides starting the day in the relegation zone.
- Only Stoke (13) are on a longer winless run in the Premier League than Swansea (8 - D3 L5).
- Swansea have failed to score in eight of their 12 Premier League clashes with Southampton, scoring just five goals in total in those matches.
- Manolo Gabbiadini has netted two goals in his last four away league games for Southampton after failing to find the back of the net in the previous 12.
- Gabbiadini's goal was just his fifth in his last 41 games for Southampton in all competitions, one fewer than he managed in his first four games for Saints.
|Maybe I made a mistake - Guardiola reflects on managing Toure
|Conte invites board to make judgement on his Chelsea reign
|Les Herbiers 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Lo Celso and Cavani seal PSG treble
|Resurgent West Brom relegated as Southampton beat Swansea
|Swansea City 0 Southampton 1: Gabbiadini strikes blow to Swans´ survival hopes
|Heartache drives on Buffon for latest Juve-Milan final showdown
|AFC Champions League Review: Buriram ahead, Zob Ahan edge Esteghlal amid late drama
|Hughes slams Swansea hotel after late switch
|Coppa Italia final as precious as World Cup - Gattuso
|Allegri talks up Juventus relationship amid Arsenal links
|Yaya Toure ´desperate´ to stay in Premier League
|Valverde preaches patience with Dembele
|Moore´s great escape bid at West Brom nets Premier League award
|FIFA fines Russian FA over discriminatory chants
|Valverde urges respect over Griezmann to Barca talk
|Tottenham´s ´amazing´ season is ´not enough´, acknowledges Pochettino
|Gomez ´gutted´ after having World Cup hopes dashed
|Dua Lipa to perform at Champions League final
|Guardiola pays tribute to ´beloved´ Yaya Toure
|Conte convinced of Chelsea future for Bakayoko
|Lopez keeps Levante job after sensational LaLiga run
|Liverpool´s Gomez to miss Champions League final and World Cup
|Mbappe is the next Messi, says Eto´o
|Let´s talk about football - Zidane bored by Clasico controversy
|Trendsetter? Ramos offers trophy repair advice to red-faced Manchester City
|Ronaldo injury update: Zidane says Madrid star will be 150 per cent fit for Champions League
|Bayer Leverkusen win race for Hertha Berlin´s Mitchell Weiser
|Motta aiming to coach PSG one day
|Suso happy to stick with ´growing´ Milan
|Miranda thigh injury not serious
|Wenger convinced under-fire Ozil will prove ´a good investment´
|Wenger has received ´more offers than expected´ for new job
|Koscielny out for six months, says Wenger
|Nothing is impossible for Portugal because of Ronaldo - Mourinho
|Garcia undergoes heart operation
|Mendy: I´m at full power and ready for World Cup
|Jorginho wanted by four or five Premier League clubs – agent
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Jazira, Al Sadd claim first-leg wins
|Giroud wants to be Chelsea´s lucky charm
|Ben Arfa trains with PSG but omitted from Coupe de France final squad
|Juventus plan Allegri talks amid Arsenal links
|Iniesta´s China move cast in doubt by Chongqing Lifan
|Monk funds fan´s bid to have Birmingham boss tattooed on his bottom
|Manchester United captain Carrick devastated by Ferguson illness
|Portugal star Neves wants Wolves stay
|I was cold - Real Madrid fan Nadal explains wearing Atletico shirt
|Under-fire Leicester boss Puel calls for perspective
|Mandzukic trains ahead of Coppa Italia final
|This was Iniesta´s Clasico - Ramos pays tribute to rival midfielder
|Manchester United want to win FA Cup for Ferguson, says Mata
|Neymar to travel with PSG to Coupe de France final - Emery
|Lippi backs Mancini for Italy coach role
|Barcelona working to fit Umtiti into salary structure
|FFF extends Lopes ban after clashes during Marseille v Lyon
|Ozil calms fears over World Cup fitness
|Barca have never received Messi offer - Bartomeu
|Ribery signs new deal with Bayern Munich
|Bordeaux encourage Malcom to dream of Bayern move
|Vitolo facing Europa League final fitness battle
|Lovren remains confident of Champions League qualification
|Butland: Unacceptable, farcical signings contributed to Stoke´s demise
|Father figure Ferguson has the fight to recover, says Jones
|Barcelona met Griezmann´s agent in October, confirms Bartomeu
|James wants permanent Bayern Munich stay
|Djourou backs Arteta to succeed Wenger at Arsenal
|Forsberg exit ruled out by Rangnick
|Lloris questions Tottenham mentality in Champions League fight
|We know what he´s like – Ramos doesn´t regret not stopping play for Suarez
|James: Colombia eyeing at least World Cup semis
|It might be best to leave Napoli when there´s still reciprocal love – Sarri
|Tearful Mertesacker humbled by Emirates swansong
|Pique: Madrid didn´t make guard of honour so I asked Barca staff
|Arzani, Karacic named in Socceroos´ initial World Cup squad
|Wenger: Arsenal will challenge under new manager next season
|With VAR we would still be playing - Valverde
|Orlando City 3 Real Salt Lake 1: Hosts continue winning run
|Valverde: Ferguson is a very important person in the world of football
|Are you watching, Real Madrid? Barca staff provide guard of honour for players
|Valverde: ´Decaffeinated´ Clasico prediction was wrong
|Ramos accuses Messi of putting pressure on referee
|Barcelona captain Iniesta savours ´good taste´ of last Clasico