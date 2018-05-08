Suso happy to stick with ´growing´ Milan

Spain international Suso insists he is happy to stay at AC Milan as long as the club continue to grow with him.

The former Liverpool midfielder has again been one of Milan's star men this season, although the Rossoneri have failed to challenge for a Champions League place after spending heavily last year.

There has consequently been speculation that Suso, under contract until 2022, could depart - potentially returning to Liverpool - but the 24-year-old is content to stick with Milan as long as they show their ambition in the months and years to come.

"I think I've always said that I'm very happy here," he told Tuttosport. "I'm very settled and there's nothing to make me think that I have to leave.

"If the club want to grow with me, I'll be happy, because Milan is my home now. If that was not the case, if it was a year of transition instead of growing, I would have said so."

Of his own campaign, which included eight goals in all competitions, Suso added: "It has been positive overall. The Coppa Italia would be the classic icing on the cake and next year I will do even better," he said, referring to Wednesday's final against Juventus in Rome.

Suso faces a tough ask to make Spain's World Cup squad, possessing only one cap, and having missed out on a call-up for the March friendlies.