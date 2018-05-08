Related

Article

Motta aiming to coach PSG one day

8 May 2018 12:52

Retiring midfielder Thiago Motta hopes to one day coach Paris Saint-Germain's first team as he looks to a future in the dugout.

The former Barcelona and Inter star will play at the Parc des Princes for the last time on Saturday when PSG host Rennes, before the 35-year-old steps into a role with the club's youth team.

But Motta has loftier ambitions as a head coach and is already planning a route to the top at the Ligue 1 champions.

"I think it's easier [to start in the youth system], because I'm new as a coach," he told L'Equipe. "I want to give them something. They too will give me a lot.

"My goal is to one day coach the PSG first team. I will go step by step, but I will not hide that I have it in a corner of my head, even if it is still a long way off - just as I had, at the beginning of my career as a player, [the goal] to evolve at Barca."

And as Motta calls time on a glittering career - including titles in Spain, Italy and France - he has few regrets.

"I'm happy with everything I've done," he said. Although I do regret never having played a final of the Champions League [having won two titles without playing].

"I thought this year was good, but to analyse my career overall, I did everything. I have had a lot of positive experiences.

"In his head, a player always wants to continue, but one must know when to stop at the right moment. And, for me, that's now the case."

Motta could claim his final trophy - and complete a domestic treble with PSG this season - when Unai Emery's men face third-tier Les Herbiers in Tuesday's Coupe de France final.

