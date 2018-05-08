Garcia undergoes heart operation

Athletic Bilbao midfielder Raul Garcia underwent an operation to correct a mild cardiac arrhythmia.

The LaLiga club confirmed Garcia, 31, had the procedure at the IMQ Zorrotzaurre Clinic on Monday.

Garcia, who has been at the club since 2015, is expected to be discharged on Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season.

The two-time Spain international has played 48 games in all competitions this campaign, scoring 14 goals.