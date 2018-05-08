AFC Champions League Review: Al Jazira, Al Sadd claim first-leg wins

A dramatic late goal helped Al Jazira to a first-leg win in the AFC Champions League last 16, while Al Sadd were also victorious on Monday.

Khalifa Alhammadi scored a 96th-minute goal to see Al Jazira overcome Persepolis 3-2 in Abu Dhabi.

Godwin Mensha's second-half penalty looked set to give the Iranian visitors the upper-hand after Henk ten Cate's Al Jazira had come from behind to lead 2-1.

But there was late drama, Alhammadi heading in a Mbark Boussoufa set-piece to give the hosts a hard-fought win.

FULL-TIME | Al Jazira FSC (UAE) 3-2 Persepolis FC (IRN)!



It’s a five-goal thriller in the UAE! The Iranians will have to put a perfect performance back at home to fight their way back to victory!#ACL2018 #JZRvPER pic.twitter.com/UEC5aijBqx — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) May 7, 2018

In Doha, a brace from Boualem Khoukhi led Al Sadd to a 2-1 win over Al Ahli.

Khoukhi produced two good finishes in the opening half-hour and the hosts held on for their win despite Muhannad Asiri's 47th-minute goal.

FULL-TIME | Al Sadd SC (QAT) 2-1 Al Ahli Saudi FC (KSA)



Al Sadd find the back of the net twice in the first half but Mohannad Asiri's goal keeps the Saudi club’s hopes of going through alive!#ACL2018 #SADvAHL pic.twitter.com/XgTMRtIr1T — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) May 7, 2018

The second legs of the round-of-16 ties will be played next week.