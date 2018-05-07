This was Iniesta´s Clasico - Ramos pays tribute to rival midfielder

Sergio Ramos set aside Real Madrid's rivalry with Barcelona to pay tribute to departing Blaugrana great Andres Iniesta after his last Clasico.

Iniesta captained Barca for the last time against Madrid in Sunday's contentious clash, the sides drawing 2-2 after Sergi Roberto was sent off late in the first half.

And while both teams had reasons for frustration at full-time, Madrid skipper Ramos still found time to laud opposite number Iniesta, an international team-mate with Spain.

"Beyond what happened on the pitch, last night's match will be remembered as Iniesta's Clasico," Ramos posted on Twitter on Monday, alongside a picture of him holding the midfielder's shirt.

"You will be missed, my friend."

Más allá de lo sucedido en el terreno de juego, el de ayer será recordado como el #Clásico de @andresiniesta8, un clásico de verdad. Se te echará de menos, amigo

Iniesta is expected to head to the Chinese Super League at the end of the season, but for now his focus remains on helping champions Barca to end this LaLiga season undefeated.