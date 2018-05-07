Ribery signs new deal with Bayern Munich

Franck Ribery has ended speculation over his future by signing a new contract with Bayern Munich.

French winger Ribery, who had made no secret of his desire to remain at the Allianz Arena, will spend a 12th season with the Bundesliga champions after penning a one-year deal.

Ribery missed two months of the season with a knee injury but has returned to play a pivotal role in helping Bayern retain their title.

The 35-year-old has now won the league in Germany eight times since joining Bayern from Marseille in 2007, while he also helped the club to Champions League glory in 2013, when they defeated domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the final at Wembley.

Bayern will look to complete a domestic double when they meet Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB-Pokal final on May 19.

"We're very pleased to be retaining Franck," sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told the club's official website.

"This season, Franck has once again proved in the Bundesliga as well as in Champions League and the DFB-Pokal the outstanding achievements he is capable of and what a great quality he has.

"He is also one of our crowd-pleasers."