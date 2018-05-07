Neymar to travel with PSG to Coupe de France final - Emery

Neymar will be with Paris Saint-Germain for the final of the Coupe de France, although he is not ready to play, says coach Unai Emery.

PSG will complete a domestic treble if they can beat third-tier side Les Herbiers at the Stade de France on Tuesday.

Neymar has returned to the French capital after two months out with a foot injury and has completed gym work as he builds up his fitness levels.

But Emery confirmed the final is too soon for the Brazilian to make his return to action, with Marco Verratti also ruled out of the clash.

"Neymar will continue his work and he will be with the team tomorrow," Emery told reporters.

"I spoke with Neymar but it has nothing to do with the final of the Coupe de France.

"Neymar and Verratti are out but as for the rest, we'll see."

Of his fellow Brazilian, PSG captain Thiago Silva added: "Neymar is fine, his progress is very good, he will be here tomorrow.

"He is suffering from not being able to train with us or play."

Les Herbiers beating PSG would be one of the biggest shocks in European football history, but Emery says the Ligue 1 champions will take nothing for granted.

"They have earned their final with their supporters, it will be a beautiful day," Emery said. "There is a title to go.

"Everyone wants to play this final in a full stadium. Tomorrow, we will push and the best respect is to make a good match. We're going to push 90 minutes but all the finals are tough."