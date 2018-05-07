Monk funds fan´s bid to have Birmingham boss tattooed on his bottom

Garry Monk's face will soon appear on one Birmingham City supporter's bottom after the Blues boss paid for the fan to fulfil a promise as they avoided relegation.

Birmingham required a win against Fulham on the final day of the Championship season to ensure they would avoid dropping into League One and Monk's men delivered, beating the promotion hopefuls 3-1.

And one fan was honest enough to acknowledge that he had promised to have Monk's face tattooed onto his bum if such a result came in.

The supporter, Shane Cuzick, posted a fundraising link on Twitter in the hope that some fellow Blues fans might help fund the bizarre and embarrassing tattoo, but Monk himself saw the post and donated £80 to reach the £100 target.

Monk then uploaded a picture as proof of his donation along with a message asking that he and the Birmingham fans see evidence of the finished product.

And so a painful year at the bottom is not quite over yet for one poor Birmingham man...