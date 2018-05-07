Lovren remains confident of Champions League qualification

Dejan Lovren does not believe Liverpool should be worried, despite failing to seal Champions League qualification at Chelsea on Sunday.

The Reds have reached the final of Europe's premier club competition, yet their participation in next season's tournament remains in doubt, as a defeat at Stamford Bridge allowed Chelsea to close to within three points of Jurgen Klopp's men.

Although Chelsea have a game in hand, Liverpool's superior goal difference almost certainly means victory against Brighton and Hove Albion will secure a top-four finish.

And Lovren is confident that third-placed Liverpool, who defeated Middlesbrough on the final day of last season to book a return to the Champions League, will deliver again, telling the club's website: "It's similar [to 2016-17]. We know what we can expect.

"It will definitely be tough. Brighton showed in their previous game against Manchester United that they can win against big teams, but I'm confident we can do it."

Lovren also believes Liverpool deserved a draw at Chelsea, where Olivier Giroud's header settled the game in the home side's favour.

"To be honest, we had a quite good game," he said. "We played our football how we wanted and how we expected.

"With [Chelsea's] deep defending, it was quite difficult. We had a couple of chances and didn't score; they had this one header and that's it, one goal. It should usually be at least a point but, unfortunately, we didn't take our chances like we usually do.

"But it's still in our hands. The next game will definitely be a tough game but I'm confident we can manage to win it."