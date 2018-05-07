Related

FFF extends Lopes ban after clashes during Marseille v Lyon

7 May 2018 17:19

The French Football Federation (FFF) has extended a ban given to Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes to five matches.

Lopes initially received a three-match suspension after clashing with Marseille's Adil Rami at the end of the game between the Ligue 1 rivals in March.

But after a further meeting of the Ligue de Football Professionnel's disciplinary commission on Thursday, the decision was taken to add a further two matches on to Lopes' suspension.

Lopes will therefore miss the rest of the season, as second-placed Lyon battle with Monaco and Marseille for Champions League qualification.

Lyon have won their last eight league matches, including the last-gasp 3-2 win at Marseille that led to Lopes being banned.

Rami's three-game suspension stands following clashes at the end of that game, with Lyon's Marcelo Guedes also given a two-match ban. 

Lyon player Mouctar Diakhaby receives a two-match ban, one game of which will be suspended, as a result of his role in the fracas.

"The commission has also decided to close the south low tribune of the Groupama Stadium in Marseille for a match, and to impose a fine of €10,000 to both clubs," said the FFF in its statement.

The row between the clubs looks set to rumble on - Marseille will compete in the Europa League final at Lyon's home on May 16, Les Gones issuing a legal complaint over Marseille supporters signing songs about damaging the stadium.

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy, formerly of Marseille, sang in a clip posted to his Instagram: "We will break everything at yours, we are in the final and we will break everything at yours."

