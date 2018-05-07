Are you watching, Real Madrid? Barca staff provide guard of honour for players

Barcelona found a novel way to pat themselves on the back after Real Madrid carried out their intention of refusing to provide the LaLiga champions with a guard of honour on Sunday.

Following a 2-2 draw in a typically pulsating Clasico, Barca staff – including head coach Ernesto Valverde – instead provided the traditional mark of respect which has become a hotly debated issue between the fierce rivals.

Zinedine Zidane confirmed prior to the match that a pasillo – as it is known in Spain – would not be offered, a response to Barca's shunning of the act in November, which came in the aftermath of Madrid's win at the Club World Cup.

The Blaugrana had formed a guard of honour back in 2008 and, if there was a thought they had simply forgotten the meaning of the gesture, it was dispelled after full-time as Valverde's men trotted off the pitch to applause.

Indeed, the Barca boss later confirmed the "improvised" new guard of honour had been at the suggestion of Gerard Pique.