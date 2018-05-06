We feel privileged to have him - Henderson hails Klopp´s impact

Jurgen Klopp has given Liverpool's squad the belief they can compete with anyone, according to captain Jordan Henderson.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has had a huge impact since taking charge at Anfield, utilising both the transfer market and the club's youth system to enhance the squad he inherited from predecessor Brendan Rodgers.

After securing a place in the Premier League's top four last term, the German has steered Liverpool through to this season's Champions League final.

While few fancied them to make such progress at the start of the competition, Henderson has explained how Klopp's guidance has raised expectation levels among the players.

"The manager has created something really special in the dressing room with the players he has brought into the team," the midfielder told the Sunday Express.

"We feel privileged to have him as a manager and we learn so much from him. Hopefully we can be successful now in the Champions League final.

"There are a lot of young players but we expect big things. We expect to get to finals. The critics might not but we do as a team. I think we can prove a lot of people wrong in the final.

"We learn so much from the manager – how to handle situations in matches for example. We have grown as a team."

"When you reach the final of the Champions League, playing in it for a whole season, then you realise how much fun it is, how good it is." @LorisKarius: How #UCL emotions will motivate our league run-in https://t.co/RGHacmBGSV pic.twitter.com/VLZq1C1RMX — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 6, 2018

Liverpool face the daunting task of trying to prevent Real Madrid from being crowned champions of Europe for a third straight year in Kiev.

However, rather than be concerned about coping against such prestigious opponents, Henderson feels the underdogs must instead fight fire with fire at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium on May 26.

"Real Madrid have brilliant players and they are a fantastic team. It will be difficult against them. But we have played great teams in the campaign so far," the England international added.

"I have watched Madrid a lot and I feel as though we can attack them. But we will need to be at our best."