Ronaldo withdrawn in El Clasico after suffering knock

6 May 2018 22:08

Cristiano Ronaldo was forced off at half-time in El Clasico after suffering a knock in the process of scoring Real Madrid's equaliser.

The Portugal superstar cancelled out Luis Suarez's opener with a simple finish in the 14th minute, latching on to Karim Benzema's header and tapping in from close range.

But Ronaldo collided with his former Manchester United team-mate Gerard Pique in the process and was evidently struggling with the knock.

After being shown by television cameras wincing and limping, he was then taken off for Marco Asensio at the break.

Ronaldo's first-half strike saw him equal Alfredo Di Stefano's long-standing record of 18 Madrid goals in El Clasico but he will have to wait until next season to surpass the Madrid icon.

The 33-year-old was shown sitting on the bench after the restart, suggesting the issue is unlikely to jeopardise his involvement in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Sunday 6 May

