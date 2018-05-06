Related

Nurnberg back in the Bundesliga after three seasons away

6 May 2018 18:52

Nurnberg will return to the Bundesliga after three seasons away as a 2-0 win at Sandhausen on Sunday confirmed promotion for Michael Kollner's side.

Goals either side of half-time from captain Hanno Behrens and Tim Leibold earned the crucial victory at BWT-Stadion am Hardtwald, moving them to the top of the table.

Nurnberg join Fortuna Dusseldorf in gaining promotion to Germany's top flight and the pair meet next weekend in a match that will decide who claims the 2.Bundesliga title.

The odds appear slightly in Nurnberg's favour - they are the home side and a draw will be sufficient for them to clinch the trophy.

Holstein Kiel also have the chance to secure successive promotions as they will compete in the play-off against the Bundesliga's 16th-place side, which will be Hamburg, Wolfsburg or Freiburg

Sunday 6 May

Bundesliga table

# Team MP D P
1 Bayern München 33 +67 84
2 Schalke 04 33 +15 60
3 Borussia Dortmund 33 +19 55
4 Hoffenheim 33 +16 52
5 Bayer Leverkusen 33 +13 52
6 RB Leipzig 33 +0 50
7 Eintracht Fran… 33 +1 49
8 Stuttgart 33 -3 48
9 Borussia M'gla… 33 -4 47
10 Hertha BSC 33 +1 43
11 Augsburg 33 -1 41
12 Werder Bremen 33 -4 39
13 Hannover 96 33 -9 39
14 Mainz 05 33 -13 36
15 Freiburg 33 -26 33
16 Wolfsburg 33 -15 30
17 Hamburger SV 33 -25 28
18 Köln 33 -32 22

