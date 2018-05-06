Nurnberg back in the Bundesliga after three seasons away

Nurnberg will return to the Bundesliga after three seasons away as a 2-0 win at Sandhausen on Sunday confirmed promotion for Michael Kollner's side.

Goals either side of half-time from captain Hanno Behrens and Tim Leibold earned the crucial victory at BWT-Stadion am Hardtwald, moving them to the top of the table.

Nurnberg join Fortuna Dusseldorf in gaining promotion to Germany's top flight and the pair meet next weekend in a match that will decide who claims the 2.Bundesliga title.

The odds appear slightly in Nurnberg's favour - they are the home side and a draw will be sufficient for them to clinch the trophy.

Holstein Kiel also have the chance to secure successive promotions as they will compete in the play-off against the Bundesliga's 16th-place side, which will be Hamburg, Wolfsburg or Freiburg