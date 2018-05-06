Messi breaks Clasico record in thrilling draw

Lionel Messi set a Clasico goalscoring record as 10-man Barcelona held Real Madrid to a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou on Sunday.

With the scores level and the LaLiga champions down to 10 men due to Sergi Roberto's red card, Messi bent a brilliant low finish home to put Barca in front.

The goal – Messi's first in five home Clasicos – means he has now scored seven times in league fixtures between the sides at Camp Nou, more than any other player.

Messi passed Paco Gento's six LaLiga goals scored at Barca's home, although Gareth Bale equalised for Madrid, while his rival Cristiano Ronaldo also recorded a landmark goal.

7 - Lionel Messi has now scored more La Liga goals at the Camp Nou than any other player in El Clasico history (Paco Gento, six). Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/ApJ8qEJxnG — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 6, 2018

Although the Portugal superstar was substituted at half-time due to injury, he had earlier levelled for Madrid after Luis Suarez's opener.

That goal was Ronaldo's 18th against Barcelona, levelling the Madrid record in the Clasico previously held outright by club great Alfredo Di Stefano.