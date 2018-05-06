Mbappe wanted to join Real Madrid or Barcelona, claims Emery

Kylian Mbappe was hoping to sign with LaLiga giants Real Madrid or Barcelona rather than Paris Saint-Germain, according to Unai Emery.

Mbappe, signed on an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer from Monaco, has been crucial to PSG's domestic dominance this campaign, netting 21 goals across all competitions.

However, Emery, who will end his two-year PSG stint at the end of the season having reclaimed the Ligue 1 title that Monaco - boosted by the emergence of Mbappe - won last term, has revealed the 19-year-old did not initially prefer a move to Paris.

"When I met his father, and himself, at home, the player wanted to go to Madrid or Barca, and it was the club and I who told him that he had to be in France," Emery told SFR Sports.

"Historically, this type of French player, who was just 18 years old and was starting to show up, was leaving France, and as a Frenchman, you must be proud to have Mbappe at PSG.

"The French must be happy that he stays in France, because before the players like him, like [Thierry] Henry, went to England or Spain."