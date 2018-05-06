Inesta proves he leaves Barca on his own terms after final Clasico

In any profession, dropping something while still excelling is a bold move but one that invariably enriches a legacy, something Andres Iniesta will undoubtedly feel after playing in El Clasico for the final time.
Having already wrapped up the league title and the Copa del Rey, in some senses the second LaLiga Clasico of the season had an air of irrelevance about it.
But it gave the world one last chance to see the great Iniesta in the biggest rivalry in club football, as he prepares to depart for China 14 years after first appearing in the fixture as a substitute for Henrik Larsson.
Having recovered from the knock that made him a doubt for the game, Iniesta trudged out of the tunnel as shyly as ever for his 38th Clasico – every camera, every eye fixed on him like only he mattered.
When under way he was typically cool on the ball, cruising forward with effortless nonchalance and feeding Jordi Alba with two outside-of-the-boot passes in just the third minute.
And his lovely turn to lure Gareth Bale into a clumsy challenge nine minutes before the break proved that, just five days prior to his 34th birthday, his mind and feet are still quick enough to fool even the swiftest.
@andresiniesta8 #ElClásico— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 6, 2018
Força Barça! pic.twitter.com/0XhiksQYfk
In a chaotic first half which saw Cristiano Ronaldo cancel out Luis Suarez's early opener, Iniesta offered an assuredness that was lacking from nearly every other player on the pitch.
Sergi Roberto's sending off for appearing to strike Marcelo just before the break would have been the death knell for many midfielders of a similar age to Iniesta, and Ernesto Valverde was forced into a reshuffle.
But the coach's next move highlighted the fact there has been no change to the Barca pecking order despite significant investment.
Philippe Coutinho, brought in as a replacement of sorts for Iniesta, was the one withdrawn at half-time – Valverde introducing Nelson Semedo to restore relative balance to his 10-man side.
Replacing a playmaker who was signed in a deal which could reach €160million (£146m) instead of the aging Iniesta proved the standing in which he is still held and influence he continues to have.
And, unsurprisingly, the 33-year-old showed precisely why he was kept on, with his composure in possession and forward drives helping ensure Barca continued to have a positive outlook despite their numerical disadvantage.
The second goal then arrived – Lionel Messi providing a moment of individual magic as he coolly sidestepped two challenges and found the bottom-left corner from 20 yards in the 52nd minute.
But regardless of his ability, there is little a player can do to stave off the physical effects of time, and fearing the potential onslaught that was likely to come Barca's way, Valverde felt Iniesta's talents were to become a luxury.
With the Catalan giants switching to a counter-attacking setup, Paulinho came on for Iniesta just before the hour – the Brazilian bringing the power and box-to-box attributes his colleague has never possessed.
58. Second change for Barça:— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 6, 2018
A. Iniesta
Paulinho pic.twitter.com/ShiE0SXGk0
An incredible ovation followed, as the player who helped define a generation for club and country said farewell to LaLiga's biggest match, his substitution around the hour mark a common sight this season.
The tears of Iniesta's farewell news conference on April 27 were nowhere to be seen, even after Gareth Bale's stunning equaliser. No, as he sat there on the bench after his exit, there was a sense he had been able to prove his point about departing.
"I understand that in the near future I will not be able to give the best of myself in all senses, both physically and mentally," Iniesta said to reporters on that emotional day. "If I had imagined finishing my career here, it would have been like this, feeling useful, feeling important and still winning titles."
Having secured a domestic double and helped Barca to the brink of an unbeaten LaLiga campaign, a Clasico disappointment in the shape of a 2-2 draw at home will not register as a blemish in Iniesta's remarkable career.
His desire was to leave Barca on his terms - he departs useful, important and wanted.
|Valverde: Ferguson is a very important person in the world of football
|Are you watching, Real Madrid? Barca staff provide guard of honour for players
|Valverde: ´Decaffeinated´ Clasico prediction was wrong
|Ramos accuses Messi of putting pressure on referee
|Barcelona captain Iniesta savours ´good taste´ of last Clasico
|Ronaldo not a worry for Champions League final after ´minor´ injury - Zidane
|Casemiro: Champions League more important than LaLiga
|Messi breaks Clasico record in thrilling draw
|Inesta proves he leaves Barca on his own terms after final Clasico
|Barcelona 2 Real Madrid 2: LaLiga champions stay unbeaten despite Roberto´s first-half red
|Now there is hope - Conte proud of Chelsea´s late top-four push
|Title more important than records - Guardiola
|Ronaldo withdrawn in El Clasico after suffering knock
|Ferguson is a special person – Conte
|Fekir to Liverpool rumours quashed by Klopp and Aulas
|I trust his strength and optimistic character - Wenger offers support to Ferguson
|Ronaldo equals Di Stefano´s Real Madrid Clasico goalscoring record
|Klopp unconcerned by Salah´s struggles against Chelsea
|I will miss you - Wenger thanks Arsenal crowd after final home game
|Klopp praying for Ferguson´s recovery
|Wenger deserves a great tribute – Giroud
|Sarri reveals Napoli release clause as future remains clouded
|Premier League title a dream come true for Stones
|Barcelona captain Iniesta starts last Clasico against Real Madrid
|Atletico boss Simeone bemoans shortage of players
|Chelsea 1 Liverpool 0: Giroud takes Conte´s men to within two points of Spurs
|Arsenal 5 Burnley 0: Wenger wins on Emirates swansong as Gunners seal sixth place
|Trophy repair services? Gundogan makes light of City´s trophy fumble
|Toure delighted with third title but ready to leave Manchester City
|Nurnberg back in the Bundesliga after three seasons away
|Manchester United fan Usain Bolt praying for Ferguson recovery
|Atletico Madrid 0 Espanyol 2: Simeone´s men lose at home after Savic error
|Wagner: In football the impossible sometimes is possible
|Premier League triumph ´special´ for Guardiola
|Hamsik hits 100th Serie A goal but Napoli title hopes fade
|Salah makes 50th Liverpool appearance against Chelsea, Henderson rested
|Napoli 2 Torino 2: Juventus prepare to celebrate
|Former Mourinho assistant Morais sacked after three months at Barnsley
|Championship Review: Cardiff promoted as Bolton leave it late to survive
|Rode expects Stoger to be replaced at Dortmund
|Inter star Icardi ´the strongest´ Spalletti has trained
|Manchester City 0 Huddersfield Town 0: Rare off-day spoils Guardiola title party
|Guardiola offers best wishes to ´Manchester United family´ following Ferguson surgery
|Mbappe wanted to join Real Madrid or Barcelona, claims Emery
|We feel privileged to have him - Henderson hails Klopp´s impact
|Udinese 0 Inter 4: Nerazzurri keep Champions League hopes alive
|Robson hopes for full recovery after ´shock´ Ferguson news
|Tierney happy at Celtic despite Premier League links
|Neymar to Real Madrid would not surprise Edmilson
|Ferdinand and Gascoigne ´praying´ for full Ferguson recovery
|Merci, Arsene – Arsenal´s classy tribute as Wenger prepares for final home game
|No Isco, Carvajal in Real Madrid Clasico squad
|MLS Review: Red Bulls crush NYC in derby, Ibrahimovic´s Galaxy lose again
|Porto crowned Portuguese champions after Benfica-Sporting draw
|VAR-cical! – FFA says technical error behind offside opener in Grand Final
|Ferguson has the strength to overcome brain haemorrhage – Allegri
|Klopp excited by Keita arrival as Liverpool eye more signings
|Lichtsteiner: I´m leaving Juventus and Serie A
|CAF Champions League: Wydad Casablanca open title defence with a draw
|Liverpool wish ´great friend´ Ferguson well after brain haemorrhage
|Be strong, boss - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to ill Alex Ferguson
|Beckham and Rooney send support to ill Ferguson
|Allardyce takes swipe at booing Everton fans
|Gattuso confident of upsetting Juve in Coppa Italia final
|Manchester City star Sterling urged to learn from Messi by Guardiola
|Allardyce hopeful of positive news on close friend Ferguson
|Juventus 3 Bologna 1: Bianconeri on verge of title as Costa inspires turnaround
|Please win this one - Ferguson´s former Man Utd players wish legendary manager well
|Schurrle admits Dortmund were second best in Mainz defeat
|Schalke secure Champions League return after win at Augsburg
|Moyes now looking up after West Ham move closer to safety
|Lewandowski´s behaviour no laughing matter - Heynckes
|Iniesta fit for final Clasico outing
|Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson rushed to hospital
|Everton 1 Southampton 1: Davies´ deflected strike at the death hands West Brom a lifeline
|Benitez demands more from stuttering Newcastle
|AC Milan 4 Verona 1: Gattuso´s men warm up for Juve by relegating visitors
|Carvalhal ´not worried´ by precarious Swansea position
|Stuttering Spurs concern Pochettino
|Valencia secure Champions League football after Betis loss
|Livermore marvels at battling West Brom
|Cazorla returns to Arsenal training after 18 months out
|Valverde hopeful Iniesta will be fit for final Clasico
|West Brom 1 Tottenham 0: Livermore keeps Albion escape act alive
|Watford 2 Newcastle United 1: Pereyra shines as Hornets end winless run
|Leicester City 0 West Ham 2: Noble stunner helps Hammers secure crucial win
|Bournemouth 1 Swansea City 0: Swans´ Premier League status in real danger
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Mainz 2: Stoger´s men stunned as Muto seals survival
|Cologne 1 Bayern Munich 3: Champions battle back against relegated hosts
|Stoke can bounce back after emotional relegation, says Lambert
|Neymar returns to PSG
|Spalletti desperate for Inter victory against Udinese
|Simeone sternly rejects Griezmann to Barca speculation
|Progress not records the priority for title-winning Muscat
|Stoke City 1 Crystal Palace 2: Potters relegated after throwing away lead
|Zidane: Clasico intensity ideal for Champions League finalists Madrid
|Zidane blames Barca for Madrid´s guard of honour snub
|Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne Victory 1: Barbarouses secures record-breaking Grand Final triumph
|Morata concedes World Cup call-up is in the balance
|Guardiola, Klopp and Hughton up for Premier League Manager of the Year
|European top five league permutations: Title races, Champions League spots and relegation battles
|Morata reveals painkiller hell during tough first Chelsea season
|For £7million, that´s massive success – Chelsea´s Cahill hits back at critics
|Ligue 1´s best referee award cancelled after disgraced Chapron wins vote
|Barcelona v Real Madrid: Iniesta´s most memorable Clasicos
|El Clasico´s guard of honour - Looking back on a ´broken tradition´
|Wembley hero, driving force, champion - Yaya Toure´s best moments at Manchester City
|De Laurentiis accepts Sarri may leave Napoli
|Freiburg rubbish Soyuncu to Arsenal claims
|Marquinhos excited for Neymar return
|Toronto 3 Philadelphia Union 0: MLS Cup champions climb off bottom
|He´ll be welcomed – Suarez hints Griezmann will join Barcelona
|Emery hoping for ´good news´ on Neymar fitness
|Top-four finish would be a ´massive success´, says Klopp
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly held as Rollers begin with a win
|Japan, Qatar to play at 12-team Copa America