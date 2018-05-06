Ferguson has the strength to overcome brain haemorrhage – Allegri

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri sent his well wishes to Alex Ferguson after the former Manchester United manager underwent surgery following a brain haemorrhage.

The football world came together Saturday after Premier League giants United confirmed the iconic 76-year-old is in intensive care having undergone emergency surgery.

Ferguson reportedly fell ill Friday as he was admitted to Macclesfield District Hospital before being transferred to Salford Royal.

The legendary Scot – who also managed St Mirren and Aberdeen – spent 27 trophy-laden years at Old Trafford until 2013, winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns among others.

Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.



Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes. pic.twitter.com/SDoNzMwVEZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 5, 2018

And Allegri rallied around Ferguson, telling reporters: "I'm really sorry and I want to wish him good luck.

"I know he will have the strength to overcome this."

Allegri was speaking after six-time reigning Serie A champions Juve boosted their title hopes with a 3-1 win over Bologna.

Sami Khedira and Paulo Dybala were on target in the second half as Juve moved seven points clear of Scudetto rivals Napoli, who are due to face Torino Sunday.

"We don't have a secret, we just have a great will to achieve our goals. The team have showed that we want to sacrifice despite Napoli's amazing season," Allegri added.

"But we're not Champions yet. There are three points left. But we're at 91 points and that means we're doing well. We want to do better though and that means being Champions of Italy.

"We're playing the fourth Coppa Italia final, we played a good Champions League level with Real Madrid. Now we want to reap what we sowed, with a lot of sacrifice and effort on our part."