Arsenal 5 Burnley 0: Wenger wins on Emirates swansong as Gunners seal sixth place

Arsene Wenger enjoyed a winning farewell in his final home game in charge as Arsenal eased to a 5-0 thumping of Burnley at Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman, who will leave at the end of the season after nearly 22 years at the helm, saw his side seal sixth place in style by thrashing their nearest rivals in the table.

While the midweek Europa League defeat to Atletico Madrid ended his hopes of finishing with a trophy, Wenger was rightly the centre of attention in his 606th and last home fixture.

The outgoing manager was given a guard of honour prior to kick-off before witnessing Arsenal cut loose against a Burnley side who arrived in the capital still harbouring hopes of leapfrogging their opponents.

However, a pair of goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Wenger's final signing - book-ended efforts from Alexandre Lacazette, Sead Kolasinac and Alex Iwobi, saw the visitors were swept aside in a Sunday stroll.

Only the woodwork denied Arsenal hitting half a dozen, Danny Welbeck seeing his rising drive kept out by the crossbar, on a day of celebration for the club's longest serving boss.

The last three league meetings between the teams were settled in Arsenal’s favour by winners beyond the 90th minute, but the hosts made sure there was no need for late drama in Wenger's swansong.

They went ahead in the 14th minute when Lacazette's attempt to score from a tight angle on Arsenal's right instead set up Aubameyang for an easy tap-in.

The Frenchman turned from provider to scorer for Arsenal's second, poking in a left-footed volley towards the end of a first half extended by four minutes due to a shoulder injury to Ashley Barnes.

The striker went off with his right arm in a makeshift sling following a heavy collision with Granit Xhaka and, minus both Barnes and Chris Wood, their joint top-scorers, Burnley struggled to make an impact in attack, failing to even muster an attempt at goal before half-time.

12 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had a hand in 12 goals in 11 Premier League appearances for Arsenal (8 goals, 4 assists). Impact. pic.twitter.com/E7vO5kYB2W — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 6, 2018

Sam Vokes did call Petr Cech into action early in the second half, though his tame header summed up an unusually lacklustre performance from Sean Dyche's squad in an otherwise impressive campaign.

Kolasinac killed off any remote hopes of a Burnley comeback, drilling a low drive into the net after he was teed up by the outstanding Jack Wilshere's pass.

A fourth followed in the 64th minute, Iwobi firing into the roof of the net just as Arsenal fans sang about Patrick Vieira, a potential candidate to replace his old boss, while Aubameyang rounded out the scoring by tapping home Hector Bellerin's low cross.

Key Opta stats:

- This was Arsene Wenger's 606th and final home game in charge of Arsenal (W415 D120 L71), with this the 27th time that his team have won by five or more goals on home soil.

- Indeed, no manager has taken charge of more Premier League home games than Arsene Wenger (414), winning 286 of those; only Alex Ferguson has won more in competition history (305).

- Arsenal will finish the season having scored 54 league goals at the Emirates; their joint-highest tally of home goals in a Premier League campaign, along with 2004-05.



- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has now scored 20+ league goals in each of his last three seasons in the top five European leagues (25 in 2015-16 and 31 in 2016-17, with Borussia Dortmund).