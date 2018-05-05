Toronto 3 Philadelphia Union 0: MLS Cup champions climb off bottom

Toronto climbed off the bottom of the Eastern Conference in MLS with a much-needed 3-0 win over Philadelphia Union Friday.

Goals from Victor Vazquez, Sebastian Giovinco and Jay Chapman saw the defending MLS Cup champions to their victory at BMO Field.

The win was just Toronto's second in the league this season, moving them onto seven points and up to ninth in the table.

A lovely team move led to the opener in the 28th minute, Vazquez putting away a Nicolas Hasler cross to make it 1-0.

Lovely buildup. Lovely finish.



Victor Vazquez opens the scoring! #TORvPHI https://t.co/sp8Nsyxnxu — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 5, 2018

Giovinco doubled the lead after the hour-mark, taking a pass from Jonathan Osorio on the left before twisting and turning his way into the area and finishing from an angle.

It was only a matter of time...



Seba opens his MLS account in 2018! #TORvPHI https://t.co/9Sgn2Ultcm — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 5, 2018

Substitute Chapman sealed the win on the counter-attack, finding the bottom corner with a fine finish in the 89th minute.