Top-four finish would be a ´massive success´, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes a top-four finish in the Premier League this season would be a "massive success" for his team.
Klopp's men have enjoyed a surprise run to the Champions League final, but they are yet to secure their spot in the competition for next season.
The German's side are third in the table ahead of a trip to Chelsea, sitting six points clear but having played a game more than their opponents on Sunday.
Klopp said a top-four finish had been a goal for his side and he feels that would mark a successful campaign.
"It would be massive. It was actually the main target we had at the start of the season," he told UK newspapers.
"You want to be champions but it was clear after a few months that would not be possible.
"The target is qualifying for the Champions League. That would be a big success. With the group we've got, with how we came to the final and playing with the biggest intensity in all parts, being ready again, then the injuries we had, it would be a massive success. It's exactly what we want.
"You cannot plan for a Champions League final, obviously. Nobody thought about that at the start of the season.
"Of course we wanted to go as far as possible but my main target was the top four. We worked hard for that and now we want to bring it over the line."
Klopp on the #UCL final: "The most important game in my career so far is the Chelsea game on Sunday and then Brighton could be very important as well." pic.twitter.com/4ZkrnXHBP0— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 4, 2018
Liverpool have endured multiple injury issues late in the campaign, with the likes of Emre Can, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joel Matip sidelined and Adam Lallana on the comeback trail.
Klopp praised his players for their campaign so far, saying they had developed thanks to tough domestic and European seasons.
"It's been a difficult season for a lot of players," he said.
"Individually there have been struggles here and there but we have really stayed strong in our relationship and remained on track. Without that we couldn't be here – third in the league and in the Champions League final. That wouldn't be possible.
"It's all about the players and what they did so far is absolutely exceptional. The problem is that Sunday is also important."
