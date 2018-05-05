Stoke can bounce back after emotional relegation, says Lambert

Paul Lambert is confident Stoke City are well placed to bounce straight back into the Premier League after their relegation was confirmed on an emotional day at bet365 Stadium.
Stoke's 10-year stay in England's top flight will end after they suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Xherdan Shaqiri's first-half free-kick had provided hope of a great escape, but goals from James McArthur and Patrick van Aanholt inside the final 22 minutes sealed their fate after a miserable season that saw Lambert replace the sacked Mark Hughes as manager in January.
"It's difficult to sum up my emotions because it's not long after the game and your emotions are up and down but I can't have asked for more effort," Lambert said to BBC Sport.
"They've gave us everything in the last 15 games. I wish I wasn't here because that would mean they'd be in a far better and more stable position.
"But the story of the 15 games I've been here for has been exceptional effort and commitment. The club is in a good position to rebuild and either way they had to rebuild.
"We lacked a bit more quality at the top end of the pitch. If the lads had been playing the way the did for me all season they probably wouldn't be in this position.
"I love it here it's brilliant. It's probably not too dissimilar to Glasgow where I'm from; a hard-working place and we have to bounce back up now. The club is too big not to and it's got the right infrastructure in place to do it."
Lambert added: "It is a tough afternoon. I am feeling for everyone connected with the club. The supporters have backed us to the hilt and I feel it for them. Even after the game they waited to cheer us on.
"The season starts in July and August. When teams don't get results you can be sleep-walking into positions you don't want to be in. We never had enough. Since I came in the lads have given everything but we came up short. It is a chance to rebuild."
RH: We are in the happy position of being able to plan for next season and congratulate ourselves on surviving in the league. pic.twitter.com/ifSaKrIIu9— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 5, 2018
Well done team!! @CPFC pic.twitter.com/R5eHqlPOQJ— Timothy fosu-mensah (@tfosumensah) May 5, 2018
Roy Hodgson, meanwhile, lauded his side after they made certain of survival, while offering his sympathy to Stoke.
"After seven games, or after 11 games with four points, I never saw it coming," Hodgson told BBC Sport of his side's recovery from a dreadful start under Frank de Boer.
"I was hoping it would be a low-scoring year in terms of points for the lower sides and we'd just scrape over the line.
"To get over 40 points is good. I've been celebrating with a small C all week because I couldn't see us getting caught even though we weren't totally safe mathematically.
"I'm proud of the team not just today but all season but I feel a lot of sympathy and empathy for Stoke.
"Any joy I feel is measured by looking at the faces of the Stoke players who gave everything, but I don't think they could have done anymore, they came up against a team who weren't willing to lie down, who put in a top, top performance.
"Paul Lambert's come and have a drink with us, but it's a hard one because you don't know what to say."
|Cazorla returns to Arsenal training after 18 months out
|Valverde hopeful Iniesta will be fit for final Clasico
|West Brom 1 Tottenham 0: Livermore keeps Albion escape act alive
|Watford 2 Newcastle United 1: Pereyra shines as Hornets end winless run
|Leicester City 0 West Ham 2: Noble stunner helps Hammers secure crucial win
|Bournemouth 1 Swansea City 0: Swans´ Premier League status in real danger
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Mainz 2: Stoger´s men stunned as Muto seals survival
|Cologne 1 Bayern Munich 3: Champions battle back against relegated hosts
|Stoke can bounce back after emotional relegation, says Lambert
|Neymar returns to PSG
|Spalletti desperate for Inter victory against Udinese
|Simeone sternly rejects Griezmann to Barca speculation
|Progress not records the priority for title-winning Muscat
|Stoke City 1 Crystal Palace 2: Potters relegated after throwing away lead
|Zidane: Clasico intensity ideal for Champions League finalists Madrid
|Zidane blames Barca for Madrid´s guard of honour snub
|Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne Victory 1: Barbarouses secures record-breaking Grand Final triumph
|Morata concedes World Cup call-up is in the balance
|Guardiola, Klopp and Hughton up for Premier League Manager of the Year
|European top five league permutations: Title races, Champions League spots and relegation battles
|Morata reveals painkiller hell during tough first Chelsea season
|For £7million, that´s massive success – Chelsea´s Cahill hits back at critics
|Ligue 1´s best referee award cancelled after disgraced Chapron wins vote
|Barcelona v Real Madrid: Iniesta´s most memorable Clasicos
|El Clasico´s guard of honour - Looking back on a ´broken tradition´
|Wembley hero, driving force, champion - Yaya Toure´s best moments at Manchester City
|De Laurentiis accepts Sarri may leave Napoli
|Freiburg rubbish Soyuncu to Arsenal claims
|Marquinhos excited for Neymar return
|Toronto 3 Philadelphia Union 0: MLS Cup champions climb off bottom
|He´ll be welcomed – Suarez hints Griezmann will join Barcelona
|Emery hoping for ´good news´ on Neymar fitness
|Top-four finish would be a ´massive success´, says Klopp
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly held as Rollers begin with a win
|Japan, Qatar to play at 12-team Copa America
|Why always Lukaku? You have the answer - Mourinho critical of Man Utd attackers
|Belief and discipline key to Brighton survival - Hughton
|Luck required for Champions League success - Conte
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Manchester United 0: Gross secures survival
|Amiens 2 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Champions falter as underdogs secure survival
|France defender Koscielny ruled out of World Cup
|Lyon lodge complaint over Marseille song, Mendy responds
|Sanchez absent for United as Rashford starts up front
|Puel denies feeling Leicester pressure as club issues vote of confidence
|Asian Cup holders Australia draw Syria in World Cup play-off rematch
|Cazorla: No Arsenal contract offered
|De Gea: Spain in great shape for World Cup
|Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow charged by UEFA
|Celtic fans will be wary of Gerrard at Rangers, says Klopp
|Former West Ham recruitment chief hit with FA misconduct charge
|Can in race for Champions League final return
|Atletico boss Simeone banned for Europa League final
|Guardiola wants England stars to follow Gerrard into management
|Benitez ready to help new Rangers boss Gerrard
|Wenger: Not my job to choose Arsenal successor
|Welcome to the land of no sleep - Rodgers pleased with Gerrard arrival in Scotland
|Gerrard: Rangers job a no-brainer
|Kompany determined to make Champions League progress
|Aguero will be ready for World Cup - Guardiola
|Roma chief Pallotta ´dying of laughter´ at UEFA charge
|Gattuso not distracted by Coppa Italia final against Juventus
|No World Cup favours from Conte during Chelsea´s run-in
|Klopp: Chelsea the biggest game of my career – then Brighton!
|Don´t put that on me - Conte laughs off Salah sale blame
|Rangers confirm Gerrard as new manager
|Yaya Toure to leave Manchester City
|Wenger ´one of the best managers in history´ for Pochettino
|Dybala wins Juve place back but no guarantees from Allegri
|Barnes, King Kenny and Keegan - the Liverpool legends who went into management
|This is the lot of the goalkeeper - Ulreich rues ´one out of 100´ mistake
|Mahrez unclear on Leicester City future
|Like ´icon´ Buffon after Calciopoli, Heynckes hails Cologne loyalty
|Gerrard announcement expected as Rangers call 1500 news conference
|Heynckes uncertain of Neuer´s World Cup chances
|Senderos: Wenger is Mr Arsenal – but he might be relieved to be going
|Mestalla Wars? Millennium Falcon helps Valencia mark May the 4th
|Saul hails ´legend´ Wenger but claims Arsenal need more than ´good football´
|Atletico needed Costa rage - Simeone
|Barcelona v Real Madrid: How can Los Blancos close the gap?
|Barcelona v Real Madrid: Messi´s dominant 2017-18 LaLiga numbers leave Ronaldo trailing
|Cruyff: Guardiola could have replaced Ferguson at Manchester United
|Real Madrid should fear Liverpool, Lovren claims
|Mane: We believe we can beat Real Madrid
|He´s just one of 11 players – Ramos doesn´t fear Salah
|Garcia would welcome VAR after controversy
|Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Racing into last 16
|He wasn´t fit to wear the shirt – Keown slams Ozil
|Wenger ´very sad´ to leave Arsenal with Europa League heartbreak
|Simeone: We made history at the Metropolitano
|Koscielny a World Cup doubt as Wenger suspects Achilles ´rupture´
|Red Bull Salzburg 2 Marseille 1 (2-3 agg, aet): Rolando defies comeback with controversial winner
|Atletico Madrid 1 Arsenal 0 (2-1 agg): Wenger denied perfect farewell as Spaniards reach final
|Liverpool, police praise supporter behaviour in Rome
|Koscielny´s World Cup hopes at risk after being carried off injured
|Howedes happy to delay talks over Juventus future
|Cavani admits he had a problem with Neymar
|Ibrahimovic has had amazing impact on MLS – Senderos
|Fernandez, Narsingh return for Swansea
|Guardiola number one at City, at PSG it´s Neymar - Emery
|Stoger lauds Gotze and Reus partnership
|Slimani given three-match ban
|Raul visits Tottenham training as part of coaching badges
|Emery confirms Neymar´s PSG return
|Guardiola wanted to join Robson at Newcastle
|Lukaku out of Brighton trip but Mourinho optimistic for FA Cup final
|Madrid and Liverpool get 16,626 tickets each for Champions League final
|Mourinho hopeful on Fellaini future and wants Blind, Darmian to stay
|Surgery ends Verratti´s season for PSG
|Ferdinand ends boxing career without fighting
|Champions League final not me versus Ronaldo, claims Salah
|Hertha sign Manchester City youngster Dilrosun
|Iniesta misses training as Barcelona step up Clasico preparations
|Arsenal to sign Soyuncu from Freiburg, claims Altinordu chairman
|Arthur sad to miss out on Iniesta ´dream´ at Barcelona
|Salah trains at 20 per cent out of fear of injury – Moreno
|We will be on fire – Klopp warns Real Madrid
|Murphy: Buvac replacing Arsenal boss Wenger would be ridiculous
|Copa Libertadores Review: Colo-Colo secure important win, Cruzeiro impress
|Lampard says he´s ready for management
|Nainggolan apologises to Roma fans for error in Champions League loss
|Robertson revels in Liverpool´s Champions League run
|´An absolute joke´ – Roma president Pallotta calls for VAR
|Klopp hails Liverpool´s tireless midfield heroes
|We wasted time and should´ve believed more! – Di Francesco angry after Roma fall short
|Liverpool honour stricken fan Sean Cox in Rome celebrations
|The final would be Roma v Bayern – Monchi wants VAR in Champions League
|Klopp ready to tackle finals duck with ´wild´ and ´crazy´ Liverpool
|Milner pokes fun at Roma own goal