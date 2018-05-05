Schurrle admits Dortmund were second best in Mainz defeat

Mainz deserved their victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday, according to Germany international Andre Schurrle.

The visitors won 2-1 at Signal Iduna Park, their first victory on the road against Dortmund, to secure their top-flight status and ensure the battle for Champions League football rumbles on to the final weekend.

Dortmund would have secured a top-four spot had they drawn or won, following Bayer Leverkusen's 0-0 draw with Werder Bremen, but a poor performance raises the pressure further on coach Peter Stoger.

The hosts trailed by two goals after just 13 minutes and failed to muster the required fightback, despite a consolation from Maximilian Philipp.

Schurrle claims the early goals in Mainz's favour proved decisive and questioned Dortmund's desire.

"The game just went really bad for us. The early goals broke our neck," Schurrle said to the club's official website.