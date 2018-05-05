Please win this one - Ferguson´s former Man Utd players wish legendary manager well

Alex Ferguson's former Manchester United players were among the football stars to wish the legendary manager well after it was confirmed he underwent emergency surgery following a brain haemorrhage.

United said the procedure "has gone very well", but the 76-year-old remains in intensive care.

Peter Schmeichel, Andy Cole and Michael Carrick were among the club figures to send their thoughts to Ferguson, while Manchester City also issued a message of support.

Here are some of the posts by players past and present after the news about Ferguson's health emerged:

Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.



Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes. pic.twitter.com/SDoNzMwVEZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 5, 2018

Please Be strongWin this one — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) May 5, 2018

Sir Alex — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) May 5, 2018

Sir Alex ... — Andrew Cole (@vancole9) May 5, 2018

Everyone at Manchester City wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery after his surgery #footballfamily — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 5, 2018

Sending my love and best wishes to sir Alex — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) May 5, 2018

Thoughts and prayers sir alex — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 5, 2018

Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Be strong Boss xx — Michael Carrick (@carras16) May 5, 2018

Gutted to hear the news tonight about Sir Alex. Don’t really know what else to say other than thoughts and prayers with you and your family, Boss — Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 5, 2018

Gordon Taylor on behalf of members and staff of the PFA: “All our thoughts and prayers are with you Sir Alex. God bless!” https://t.co/occD9rQY8a — PFA (@PFA) May 5, 2018

Get well soon Sir Alex — David Silva (@21LVA) May 5, 2018