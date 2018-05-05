Morata reveals painkiller hell during tough first Chelsea season

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has revealed how regular painkilling injections to treat a mysterious injury contributed to his difficult first season at Chelsea.
The Spain international joined from Real Madrid for a reported club-record fee of close to £60million last July and enjoyed a terrific start to life in England, scoring six goals in his first six Premier League matches.
Morata has only netted once in the top flight since December, though, having struggled to keep his place in Antonio Conte's first-team plans, although he did score in the FA Cup semi-final win over Southampton.
The 25-year-old was diagnosed with a back problem in January that saw him miss four matches, including the EFL Cup semi-final second-leg loss to Arsenal, and he has described the extent to which trying to diagnose and treat the pain compounded a troubled time for him at Stamford Bridge.
"It has been a complicated year for me and I don't think it's been the best year for the team, either," he told Marca.
"It all started so well. Everybody loved me and I was scoring goals, but it's different now. People say things to me on the street, but they don't know what I've gone through. The person who does know what I've gone through is my wife.
"I would rather have torn a muscle and be out for three months than not know exactly what I had. I wanted to play and to keep scoring, but I couldn't. I didn't know what I had. The Chelsea doctor did, but we went to see doctors in England and they didn't find that. We went to Germany and what happened there was very difficult for me.
Three important points for us. The best way to get ready for Sunday’s game was winning today. I want to apologize for my reaction when I was sent to the bench, when I fail I get really angry with myself. pic.twitter.com/Vxg4eC7X3Q— Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) April 19, 2018
"This was a new team and it was all perfect. We'd beaten Atletico Madrid and we were going well in the Premier League, then it all changed. I had to go several times to Germany to receive a treatment in which they put injections in my back. It hurt a lot and then I would have to return to London to train the next day.
"I think I made a mistake. I should have stopped playing. When you're injured, you're injured, and that's that. You can maybe play one match, but you can't carry on for a month. On top of that, I didn't have much luck during this time. If I'd scored in one of those matches then something would have changed.
"The head is in charge and controls everything. The day before playing against West Ham they told me that I was going to become a father. I wanted to play, but I couldn't even move in the warm-up. I told the doctor to inject me because I had to play. I wanted to dedicate a goal to my future children and, from then on, I entered into a mode where I didn't want to stop because I wanted to demonstrate something. It was all bad.
"I have learned from it and I won't do it again. I suffered. I would arrive home from matches and from training and I had to inject myself a couple of times because I couldn't stand the pain. Nobody told me 'you have a tear here or there'. They scanned me in all of my muscles from the gluteus to the back.
"I'd be eating or dining and suddenly I'd feel sharp pain and have to stop. I couldn't even drive. I wanted to, but nothing. I then returned to play a cup match and it seemed like I was fine and then 'zap', it returned. I didn't say anything. Only the doctor, the coach and my family knew. "
|European top five league permutations: Title races, Champions League spots and relegation battles
|Morata reveals painkiller hell during tough first Chelsea season
|For £7million, that´s massive success – Chelsea´s Cahill hits back at critics
|Ligue 1´s best referee award cancelled after disgraced Chapron wins vote
|Barcelona v Real Madrid: Iniesta´s most memorable Clasicos
|El Clasico´s guard of honour - Looking back on a ´broken tradition´
|Wembley hero, driving force, champion - Yaya Toure´s best moments at Manchester City
|De Laurentiis accepts Sarri may leave Napoli
|Freiburg rubbish Soyuncu to Arsenal claims
|Marquinhos excited for Neymar return
|Toronto 3 Philadelphia Union 0: MLS Cup champions climb off bottom
|He´ll be welcomed – Suarez hints Griezmann will join Barcelona
|Emery hoping for ´good news´ on Neymar fitness
|Top-four finish would be a ´massive success´, says Klopp
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly held as Rollers begin with a win
|Japan, Qatar to play at 12-team Copa America
|Why always Lukaku? You have the answer - Mourinho critical of Man Utd attackers
|Belief and discipline key to Brighton survival - Hughton
|Luck required for Champions League success - Conte
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Manchester United 0: Gross secures survival
|Amiens 2 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Champions falter as underdogs secure survival
|France defender Koscielny ruled out of World Cup
|Lyon lodge complaint over Marseille song, Mendy responds
|Sanchez absent for United as Rashford starts up front
|Puel denies feeling Leicester pressure as club issues vote of confidence
|Asian Cup holders Australia draw Syria in World Cup play-off rematch
|Cazorla: No Arsenal contract offered
|De Gea: Spain in great shape for World Cup
|Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow charged by UEFA
|Celtic fans will be wary of Gerrard at Rangers, says Klopp
|Former West Ham recruitment chief hit with FA misconduct charge
|Can in race for Champions League final return
|Atletico boss Simeone banned for Europa League final
|Guardiola wants England stars to follow Gerrard into management
|Benitez ready to help new Rangers boss Gerrard
|Wenger: Not my job to choose Arsenal successor
|Welcome to the land of no sleep - Rodgers pleased with Gerrard arrival in Scotland
|Gerrard: Rangers job a no-brainer
|Kompany determined to make Champions League progress
|Aguero will be ready for World Cup - Guardiola
|Roma chief Pallotta ´dying of laughter´ at UEFA charge
|Gattuso not distracted by Coppa Italia final against Juventus
|No World Cup favours from Conte during Chelsea´s run-in
|Klopp: Chelsea the biggest game of my career – then Brighton!
|Don´t put that on me - Conte laughs off Salah sale blame
|Rangers confirm Gerrard as new manager
|Yaya Toure to leave Manchester City
|Wenger ´one of the best managers in history´ for Pochettino
|Dybala wins Juve place back but no guarantees from Allegri
|Barnes, King Kenny and Keegan - the Liverpool legends who went into management
|This is the lot of the goalkeeper - Ulreich rues ´one out of 100´ mistake
|Mahrez unclear on Leicester City future
|Like ´icon´ Buffon after Calciopoli, Heynckes hails Cologne loyalty
|Gerrard announcement expected as Rangers call 1500 news conference
|Heynckes uncertain of Neuer´s World Cup chances
|Senderos: Wenger is Mr Arsenal – but he might be relieved to be going
|Mestalla Wars? Millennium Falcon helps Valencia mark May the 4th
|Saul hails ´legend´ Wenger but claims Arsenal need more than ´good football´
|Atletico needed Costa rage - Simeone
|Barcelona v Real Madrid: How can Los Blancos close the gap?
|Barcelona v Real Madrid: Messi´s dominant 2017-18 LaLiga numbers leave Ronaldo trailing
|Cruyff: Guardiola could have replaced Ferguson at Manchester United
|Real Madrid should fear Liverpool, Lovren claims
|Mane: We believe we can beat Real Madrid
|He´s just one of 11 players – Ramos doesn´t fear Salah
|Garcia would welcome VAR after controversy
|Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Racing into last 16
|He wasn´t fit to wear the shirt – Keown slams Ozil
|Wenger ´very sad´ to leave Arsenal with Europa League heartbreak
|Simeone: We made history at the Metropolitano
|Koscielny a World Cup doubt as Wenger suspects Achilles ´rupture´
|Red Bull Salzburg 2 Marseille 1 (2-3 agg, aet): Rolando defies comeback with controversial winner
|Atletico Madrid 1 Arsenal 0 (2-1 agg): Wenger denied perfect farewell as Spaniards reach final
|Liverpool, police praise supporter behaviour in Rome
|Koscielny´s World Cup hopes at risk after being carried off injured
|Howedes happy to delay talks over Juventus future
|Cavani admits he had a problem with Neymar
|Ibrahimovic has had amazing impact on MLS – Senderos
|Fernandez, Narsingh return for Swansea
|Guardiola number one at City, at PSG it´s Neymar - Emery
|Stoger lauds Gotze and Reus partnership
|Slimani given three-match ban
|Raul visits Tottenham training as part of coaching badges
|Emery confirms Neymar´s PSG return
|Guardiola wanted to join Robson at Newcastle
|Lukaku out of Brighton trip but Mourinho optimistic for FA Cup final
|Madrid and Liverpool get 16,626 tickets each for Champions League final
|Mourinho hopeful on Fellaini future and wants Blind, Darmian to stay
|Surgery ends Verratti´s season for PSG
|Ferdinand ends boxing career without fighting
|Champions League final not me versus Ronaldo, claims Salah
|Hertha sign Manchester City youngster Dilrosun
|Iniesta misses training as Barcelona step up Clasico preparations
|Arsenal to sign Soyuncu from Freiburg, claims Altinordu chairman
|Arthur sad to miss out on Iniesta ´dream´ at Barcelona
|Salah trains at 20 per cent out of fear of injury – Moreno
|We will be on fire – Klopp warns Real Madrid
|Murphy: Buvac replacing Arsenal boss Wenger would be ridiculous
|Copa Libertadores Review: Colo-Colo secure important win, Cruzeiro impress
|Lampard says he´s ready for management
|Nainggolan apologises to Roma fans for error in Champions League loss
|Robertson revels in Liverpool´s Champions League run
|´An absolute joke´ – Roma president Pallotta calls for VAR
|Klopp hails Liverpool´s tireless midfield heroes
|We wasted time and should´ve believed more! – Di Francesco angry after Roma fall short
|Liverpool honour stricken fan Sean Cox in Rome celebrations
|The final would be Roma v Bayern – Monchi wants VAR in Champions League
|Klopp ready to tackle finals duck with ´wild´ and ´crazy´ Liverpool
|Milner pokes fun at Roma own goal