Morata concedes World Cup call-up is in the balance

Spain striker Alvaro Morata admits his underwhelming season could result in him missing out on the World Cup.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a superb start to life at Chelsea following his move from Real Madrid, scoring six goals in his first six Premier League matches.

He has netted just once in the top flight since December, though, and was left out of Spain's squad for friendlies against Germany and Argentina in March.

While Morata is desperate to be named in Julen Lopetegui's squad for football's showpiece event, which starts next month, he knows his recent form could well result in his exclusion.

"I would love to go to Russia," he told Marca. "It'd be really tough not to go, but that is a possibility.

"The joy if you're on the list can be great, but there's a need to realise that the year hasn't been the best and there's a chance of staying at home.

"I know my season hasn't been good. If I'd scored 30 goals then I'd say I'm sure of being on the list. Now I have to prepare for any outcome, but I'll fight to go until the last minute."

Three important points for us. The best way to get ready for Sunday’s game was winning today. I want to apologize for my reaction when I was sent to the bench, when I fail I get really angry with myself. pic.twitter.com/Vxg4eC7X3Q — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) April 19, 2018

Morata has also revealed that his confidence has been affected by the quantity of missed chances this season, saying it has led to him not feeling "balanced mentally".

"I've earned quite a few points and that's my job," he added.

"I also know that I could have been better because I have also missed a lot of clear chances. I know I've not been myself.

"The head fails when you're not well and when you're not balanced mentally. I look back and I see the missed chances and I cannot believe it. I ask myself how I've missed that.

"One centimetre or two is what makes the difference between being ruined or succeeding."