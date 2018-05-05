Gattuso confident of upsetting Juve in Coppa Italia final

Gennaro Gattuso has fresh faith in AC Milan's ability to overcome Juventus in the Coppa Italia final following a morale-boosting 4-1 victory over Verona on Saturday.

The Rossoneri scored twice in either half at San Siro to confirm the visitors' relegation and build momentum ahead of Wednesday's showpiece encounter in Rome.

They will enter the match - in which Juve are looking to triumph for a fourth successive season - with back-to-back Serie A wins in the bank, having ended a six-game winless spell by beating Bologna last weekend.

Milan are now in the box seat to secure a Europa League qualifying spot regardless of the Coppa Italia outcome, which Gattuso believes is far from a foregone conclusion.

"We all want the Coppa Italia, but we'll be up against a great side like Juventus," he told Mediaset Premium.

"They've got something more than us, but we're in good shape coming in to this match. I am confident that in the final the strongest team does not always win.

"Today we saw the team playing with more freedom and it showed."

Rossoneri win and entertain. Good job, boys!

Il Milan vince e convince: 4-1 al Verona. Bella partita, ragazzi! #MilanVerona pic.twitter.com/9A1wPnk5RM — AC Milan (@acmilan) May 5, 2018

Milan should have Suso available for the final after Gattuso played down concerns over the thigh problem that forced the midfielder to the bench in the 58th minute.

And they could also benefit from an in-form Patrick Cutrone, who broke a scoring drought dating back to March by netting his side's second.

"I am happy to have ended the goal drought, but the important thing today was for the team to win," Cutrone said.

"This victory will help us prepare psychologically for the final and we'll try to bring the trophy home. We'll do everything we can to win."