Related

Article

European top five league permutations: Title races, Champions League spots and relegation battles

5 May 2018 12:35

We are firmly into what Alex Ferguson termed "squeaky bum time" across Europe's major leagues and, although much has been decided already, there are some significant matches ahead.

The title race is over in Germany, France, England and now Spain, but it looks like Juventus and Napoli will be scrapping right to the wire in Italy.

Relegation places across the continent are also still to be decided, along with those all-important Champions League and Europa League qualifying positions.

With that in mind, here is a run-down of the permutations ahead of the latest round of matches in the Bundesliga, LaLiga, Ligue 1, the Premier League and Serie A, and a nod to the teams looking to join those leagues next season...

Bundesliga (two games to go):  

- Bayern Munich are champions. Schalke need one more point to guarantee a Champions League spot.

- Borussia Dortmund, who host Mainz on Saturday, will secure a top-four place if they match Bayer Leverkusen's result against Werder Bremen.

- Cologne have been relegated. Hamburg must win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday to have any chance of guaranteed survival.

- Fortuna Dusseldorf have secured promotion from the 2. Bundesliga. Nurnberg will be promoted if they beat Sandhausen on Sunday, or if Holstein Kiel do not win at the leaders.

LaLiga (three games to go):  

- Barcelona are champions. Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are guaranteed a top-four finish.

- Valencia, who have the better head-to-head record against Real Betis, need a point to secure a Champions League spot.

- Malaga, Las Palmas and Deportivo La Coruna have all been relegated. 

- Rayo Vallecano are two points clear at the top of LaLiga123, with five games to go.

Ligue 1 (three games to go):   

- Paris Saint-Germain are champions. Monaco, Lyon and Marseille will finish in the European places. Lyon are second, a point above Monaco and two ahead of Marseille.

- Metz are eight points from safety at the foot of the table. They must beat Angers on Sunday to have any chance of staying up. They will be effectively relegated anyway if Lille do not beat Toulouse.

- Reims are Ligue 2 champions. Nimes secured promotion with a 4-0 win over Gazalec Ajaccio on Friday.

Premier League (three games to go):  

- Manchester City are champions. Victory against Huddersfield Town on Sunday would break Chelsea's record for the most points in a season and set a new best for most wins in a campaign. Two more goals will also see them set a new record for the most scored in a single season.

- Manchester United are guaranteed a top-four finish. Liverpool will manage likewise if they beat Chelsea on Sunday, and if Tottenham defeat bottom club West Brom 24 hours earlier, the Blues will have to win to keep their Champions League hopes alive. Spurs need five more points.

- Arsenal will be certain to finish sixth or seventh if Chelsea do not lose to Liverpool, or if the Gunners drop any more points.

- Burnley need one point to guarantee seventh and a Europa League spot (because United and Chelsea are in the FA Cup final).  

- West Brom will be relegated if they do not beat Spurs, or if Swansea City at least match their result against Bournemouth.

- Stoke City will be down if they lose to Crystal Palace and either Swansea get a point or Southampton beat Everton.

- Wolves have won the Championship. Cardiff City will be promoted if they beat Reading on Sunday. If Fulham better Cardiff's result against Birmingham City, they will snatch second spot.

Serie A (three games left):   

- Leaders Juventus are four points clear of Napoli, who are guaranteed to finish at least second. If Juve beat Bologna and Napoli lose to Torino, Juve will be champions.

- Roma, Lazio and Inter can finish in the remaining Champions League places. Wins for the capital clubs this weekend would secure top-four finishes if Inter lose to Udinese.

- Benevento are relegated. Verona will be down if they do not beat AC Milan, as SPAL have a better head-to-head record. Verona will be relegated anyway if SPAL beat Benevento.

- Empoli have been promoted from Serie B.

Sponsored links

Saturday 5 May

14:11 Zidane blames Barca for Madrid´s guard of honour snub
13:59 Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne Victory 1: Barbarouses secures record-breaking Grand Final triumph
13:22 Morata concedes World Cup call-up is in the balance
13:05 Guardiola, Klopp and Hughton up for Premier League Manager of the Year
12:35 European top five league permutations: Title races, Champions League spots and relegation battles
12:26 Morata reveals painkiller hell during tough first Chelsea season
11:13 For £7million, that´s massive success – Chelsea´s Cahill hits back at critics
10:28 Ligue 1´s best referee award cancelled after disgraced Chapron wins vote
10:00 Barcelona v Real Madrid: Iniesta´s most memorable Clasicos
09:02 El Clasico´s guard of honour - Looking back on a ´broken tradition´
09:00 Wembley hero, driving force, champion - Yaya Toure´s best moments at Manchester City
08:32 De Laurentiis accepts Sarri may leave Napoli
06:44 Freiburg rubbish Soyuncu to Arsenal claims
05:02 Marquinhos excited for Neymar return
04:21 Toronto 3 Philadelphia Union 0: MLS Cup champions climb off bottom
04:08 He´ll be welcomed – Suarez hints Griezmann will join Barcelona
01:35 Emery hoping for ´good news´ on Neymar fitness
01:29 Top-four finish would be a ´massive success´, says Klopp
00:27 CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly held as Rollers begin with a win
00:15 Japan, Qatar to play at 12-team Copa America

Friday 4 May

23:57 Why always Lukaku? You have the answer - Mourinho critical of Man Utd attackers
23:45 Belief and discipline key to Brighton survival - Hughton
23:30 Luck required for Champions League success - Conte
23:02 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Manchester United 0: Gross secures survival
22:40 Amiens 2 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Champions falter as underdogs secure survival
21:58 France defender Koscielny ruled out of World Cup
20:32 Lyon lodge complaint over Marseille song, Mendy responds
20:15 Sanchez absent for United as Rashford starts up front
19:37 Puel denies feeling Leicester pressure as club issues vote of confidence
19:33 Asian Cup holders Australia draw Syria in World Cup play-off rematch
19:07 Cazorla: No Arsenal contract offered
19:05 De Gea: Spain in great shape for World Cup
18:38 Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow charged by UEFA
18:21 Celtic fans will be wary of Gerrard at Rangers, says Klopp
18:09 Former West Ham recruitment chief hit with FA misconduct charge
17:57 Can in race for Champions League final return
17:57 Atletico boss Simeone banned for Europa League final
17:42 Guardiola wants England stars to follow Gerrard into management
17:27 Benitez ready to help new Rangers boss Gerrard
17:24 Wenger: Not my job to choose Arsenal successor
17:02 Welcome to the land of no sleep - Rodgers pleased with Gerrard arrival in Scotland
16:53 Gerrard: Rangers job a no-brainer
16:49 Kompany determined to make Champions League progress
16:33 Aguero will be ready for World Cup - Guardiola
16:28 Roma chief Pallotta ´dying of laughter´ at UEFA charge
16:20 Gattuso not distracted by Coppa Italia final against Juventus
15:54 No World Cup favours from Conte during Chelsea´s run-in
15:39 Klopp: Chelsea the biggest game of my career – then Brighton!
15:24 Don´t put that on me - Conte laughs off Salah sale blame
15:13 Rangers confirm Gerrard as new manager
14:50 Yaya Toure to leave Manchester City
14:48 Wenger ´one of the best managers in history´ for Pochettino
14:40 Dybala wins Juve place back but no guarantees from Allegri
14:26 Barnes, King Kenny and Keegan - the Liverpool legends who went into management
13:57 This is the lot of the goalkeeper - Ulreich rues ´one out of 100´ mistake
13:34 Mahrez unclear on Leicester City future
13:08 Like ´icon´ Buffon after Calciopoli, Heynckes hails Cologne loyalty
12:33 Gerrard announcement expected as Rangers call 1500 news conference
12:13 Heynckes uncertain of Neuer´s World Cup chances
11:38 Senderos: Wenger is Mr Arsenal – but he might be relieved to be going
11:19 Mestalla Wars? Millennium Falcon helps Valencia mark May the 4th
11:13 Saul hails ´legend´ Wenger but claims Arsenal need more than ´good football´
10:37 Atletico needed Costa rage - Simeone
10:00 Barcelona v Real Madrid: How can Los Blancos close the gap?
10:00 Barcelona v Real Madrid: Messi´s dominant 2017-18 LaLiga numbers leave Ronaldo trailing
09:43 Cruyff: Guardiola could have replaced Ferguson at Manchester United
08:53 Real Madrid should fear Liverpool, Lovren claims
07:14 Mane: We believe we can beat Real Madrid
06:04 He´s just one of 11 players – Ramos doesn´t fear Salah
05:19 Garcia would welcome VAR after controversy
04:42 Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Racing into last 16
02:00 He wasn´t fit to wear the shirt – Keown slams Ozil
01:10 Wenger ´very sad´ to leave Arsenal with Europa League heartbreak
00:56 Simeone: We made history at the Metropolitano

Thursday 3 May

23:54 Koscielny a World Cup doubt as Wenger suspects Achilles ´rupture´
23:47 Red Bull Salzburg 2 Marseille 1 (2-3 agg, aet): Rolando defies comeback with controversial winner
23:05 Atletico Madrid 1 Arsenal 0 (2-1 agg): Wenger denied perfect farewell as Spaniards reach final
21:44 Liverpool, police praise supporter behaviour in Rome
21:33 Koscielny´s World Cup hopes at risk after being carried off injured
19:42 Howedes happy to delay talks over Juventus future
19:03 Cavani admits he had a problem with Neymar
18:13 Ibrahimovic has had amazing impact on MLS – Senderos
17:44 Fernandez, Narsingh return for Swansea
17:35 Guardiola number one at City, at PSG it´s Neymar - Emery
17:34 Stoger lauds Gotze and Reus partnership
16:59 Slimani given three-match ban
16:34 Raul visits Tottenham training as part of coaching badges
16:19 Emery confirms Neymar´s PSG return
16:10 Guardiola wanted to join Robson at Newcastle
15:46 Lukaku out of Brighton trip but Mourinho optimistic for FA Cup final
15:44 Madrid and Liverpool get 16,626 tickets each for Champions League final
15:25 Mourinho hopeful on Fellaini future and wants Blind, Darmian to stay
15:01 Surgery ends Verratti´s season for PSG
14:03 Ferdinand ends boxing career without fighting
13:47 Champions League final not me versus Ronaldo, claims Salah
13:22 Hertha sign Manchester City youngster Dilrosun
12:58 Iniesta misses training as Barcelona step up Clasico preparations
11:57 Arsenal to sign Soyuncu from Freiburg, claims Altinordu chairman
10:04 Arthur sad to miss out on Iniesta ´dream´ at Barcelona
09:19 Salah trains at 20 per cent out of fear of injury – Moreno
07:05 We will be on fire – Klopp warns Real Madrid
06:06 Murphy: Buvac replacing Arsenal boss Wenger would be ridiculous
05:58 Copa Libertadores Review: Colo-Colo secure important win, Cruzeiro impress
05:12 Lampard says he´s ready for management
03:58 Nainggolan apologises to Roma fans for error in Champions League loss
02:57 Robertson revels in Liverpool´s Champions League run
02:04 ´An absolute joke´ – Roma president Pallotta calls for VAR
01:53 Klopp hails Liverpool´s tireless midfield heroes
01:17 We wasted time and should´ve believed more! – Di Francesco angry after Roma fall short
01:16 Liverpool honour stricken fan Sean Cox in Rome celebrations
00:24 The final would be Roma v Bayern – Monchi wants VAR in Champions League
00:19 Klopp ready to tackle finals duck with ´wild´ and ´crazy´ Liverpool
00:10 Milner pokes fun at Roma own goal

Facebook

18+ GambleAware