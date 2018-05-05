European top five league permutations: Title races, Champions League spots and relegation battles

We are firmly into what Alex Ferguson termed "squeaky bum time" across Europe's major leagues and, although much has been decided already, there are some significant matches ahead.
The title race is over in Germany, France, England and now Spain, but it looks like Juventus and Napoli will be scrapping right to the wire in Italy.
Relegation places across the continent are also still to be decided, along with those all-important Champions League and Europa League qualifying positions.
With that in mind, here is a run-down of the permutations ahead of the latest round of matches in the Bundesliga, LaLiga, Ligue 1, the Premier League and Serie A, and a nod to the teams looking to join those leagues next season...
Matchday 32 left us spoilt for choice in goals! As always, here are the top 5 for you to enjoy once more pic.twitter.com/YuBhypAxBC— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 2, 2018
Bundesliga (two games to go):
- Bayern Munich are champions. Schalke need one more point to guarantee a Champions League spot.
- Borussia Dortmund, who host Mainz on Saturday, will secure a top-four place if they match Bayer Leverkusen's result against Werder Bremen.
- Cologne have been relegated. Hamburg must win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday to have any chance of guaranteed survival.
- Fortuna Dusseldorf have secured promotion from the 2. Bundesliga. Nurnberg will be promoted if they beat Sandhausen on Sunday, or if Holstein Kiel do not win at the leaders.
Amazing support! #7heChamp10ns pic.twitter.com/otGweS5AXh— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 30, 2018
LaLiga (three games to go):
- Barcelona are champions. Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are guaranteed a top-four finish.
- Valencia, who have the better head-to-head record against Real Betis, need a point to secure a Champions League spot.
- Malaga, Las Palmas and Deportivo La Coruna have all been relegated.
- Rayo Vallecano are two points clear at the top of LaLiga123, with five games to go.
115 - Edinson Cavani is now Paris top goalscorer in the top-flight with 115 goals, overtaking Zlatan Ibrahimovic best tally (113). Matador. pic.twitter.com/R9TmHMCm1b— OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 29, 2018
Ligue 1 (three games to go):
- Paris Saint-Germain are champions. Monaco, Lyon and Marseille will finish in the European places. Lyon are second, a point above Monaco and two ahead of Marseille.
- Metz are eight points from safety at the foot of the table. They must beat Angers on Sunday to have any chance of staying up. They will be effectively relegated anyway if Lille do not beat Toulouse.
- Reims are Ligue 2 champions. Nimes secured promotion with a 4-0 win over Gazalec Ajaccio on Friday.
#TuesdayThoughts @MoSalah v @HKane - who wins from here? #PL pic.twitter.com/qHHt62CUVn— Premier League (@premierleague) May 1, 2018
Premier League (three games to go):
- Manchester City are champions. Victory against Huddersfield Town on Sunday would break Chelsea's record for the most points in a season and set a new best for most wins in a campaign. Two more goals will also see them set a new record for the most scored in a single season.
- Manchester United are guaranteed a top-four finish. Liverpool will manage likewise if they beat Chelsea on Sunday, and if Tottenham defeat bottom club West Brom 24 hours earlier, the Blues will have to win to keep their Champions League hopes alive. Spurs need five more points.
- Arsenal will be certain to finish sixth or seventh if Chelsea do not lose to Liverpool, or if the Gunners drop any more points.
- Burnley need one point to guarantee seventh and a Europa League spot (because United and Chelsea are in the FA Cup final).
- West Brom will be relegated if they do not beat Spurs, or if Swansea City at least match their result against Bournemouth.
- Stoke City will be down if they lose to Crystal Palace and either Swansea get a point or Southampton beat Everton.
- Wolves have won the Championship. Cardiff City will be promoted if they beat Reading on Sunday. If Fulham better Cardiff's result against Birmingham City, they will snatch second spot.
@G_Higuain says the team's spirit will help to carry them over the finish line— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 2, 2018
https://t.co/mqdrG1A4O9 #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/27E0Es84ug
Serie A (three games left):
- Leaders Juventus are four points clear of Napoli, who are guaranteed to finish at least second. If Juve beat Bologna and Napoli lose to Torino, Juve will be champions.
- Roma, Lazio and Inter can finish in the remaining Champions League places. Wins for the capital clubs this weekend would secure top-four finishes if Inter lose to Udinese.
- Benevento are relegated. Verona will be down if they do not beat AC Milan, as SPAL have a better head-to-head record. Verona will be relegated anyway if SPAL beat Benevento.
- Empoli have been promoted from Serie B.
|Zidane blames Barca for Madrid´s guard of honour snub
|Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne Victory 1: Barbarouses secures record-breaking Grand Final triumph
|Morata concedes World Cup call-up is in the balance
|Guardiola, Klopp and Hughton up for Premier League Manager of the Year
|European top five league permutations: Title races, Champions League spots and relegation battles
|Morata reveals painkiller hell during tough first Chelsea season
|For £7million, that´s massive success – Chelsea´s Cahill hits back at critics
|Ligue 1´s best referee award cancelled after disgraced Chapron wins vote
|Barcelona v Real Madrid: Iniesta´s most memorable Clasicos
|El Clasico´s guard of honour - Looking back on a ´broken tradition´
|Wembley hero, driving force, champion - Yaya Toure´s best moments at Manchester City
|De Laurentiis accepts Sarri may leave Napoli
|Freiburg rubbish Soyuncu to Arsenal claims
|Marquinhos excited for Neymar return
|Toronto 3 Philadelphia Union 0: MLS Cup champions climb off bottom
|He´ll be welcomed – Suarez hints Griezmann will join Barcelona
|Emery hoping for ´good news´ on Neymar fitness
|Top-four finish would be a ´massive success´, says Klopp
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly held as Rollers begin with a win
|Japan, Qatar to play at 12-team Copa America
|Why always Lukaku? You have the answer - Mourinho critical of Man Utd attackers
|Belief and discipline key to Brighton survival - Hughton
|Luck required for Champions League success - Conte
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Manchester United 0: Gross secures survival
|Amiens 2 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Champions falter as underdogs secure survival
|France defender Koscielny ruled out of World Cup
|Lyon lodge complaint over Marseille song, Mendy responds
|Sanchez absent for United as Rashford starts up front
|Puel denies feeling Leicester pressure as club issues vote of confidence
|Asian Cup holders Australia draw Syria in World Cup play-off rematch
|Cazorla: No Arsenal contract offered
|De Gea: Spain in great shape for World Cup
|Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow charged by UEFA
|Celtic fans will be wary of Gerrard at Rangers, says Klopp
|Former West Ham recruitment chief hit with FA misconduct charge
|Can in race for Champions League final return
|Atletico boss Simeone banned for Europa League final
|Guardiola wants England stars to follow Gerrard into management
|Benitez ready to help new Rangers boss Gerrard
|Wenger: Not my job to choose Arsenal successor
|Welcome to the land of no sleep - Rodgers pleased with Gerrard arrival in Scotland
|Gerrard: Rangers job a no-brainer
|Kompany determined to make Champions League progress
|Aguero will be ready for World Cup - Guardiola
|Roma chief Pallotta ´dying of laughter´ at UEFA charge
|Gattuso not distracted by Coppa Italia final against Juventus
|No World Cup favours from Conte during Chelsea´s run-in
|Klopp: Chelsea the biggest game of my career – then Brighton!
|Don´t put that on me - Conte laughs off Salah sale blame
|Rangers confirm Gerrard as new manager
|Yaya Toure to leave Manchester City
|Wenger ´one of the best managers in history´ for Pochettino
|Dybala wins Juve place back but no guarantees from Allegri
|Barnes, King Kenny and Keegan - the Liverpool legends who went into management
|This is the lot of the goalkeeper - Ulreich rues ´one out of 100´ mistake
|Mahrez unclear on Leicester City future
|Like ´icon´ Buffon after Calciopoli, Heynckes hails Cologne loyalty
|Gerrard announcement expected as Rangers call 1500 news conference
|Heynckes uncertain of Neuer´s World Cup chances
|Senderos: Wenger is Mr Arsenal – but he might be relieved to be going
|Mestalla Wars? Millennium Falcon helps Valencia mark May the 4th
|Saul hails ´legend´ Wenger but claims Arsenal need more than ´good football´
|Atletico needed Costa rage - Simeone
|Barcelona v Real Madrid: How can Los Blancos close the gap?
|Barcelona v Real Madrid: Messi´s dominant 2017-18 LaLiga numbers leave Ronaldo trailing
|Cruyff: Guardiola could have replaced Ferguson at Manchester United
|Real Madrid should fear Liverpool, Lovren claims
|Mane: We believe we can beat Real Madrid
|He´s just one of 11 players – Ramos doesn´t fear Salah
|Garcia would welcome VAR after controversy
|Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Racing into last 16
|He wasn´t fit to wear the shirt – Keown slams Ozil
|Wenger ´very sad´ to leave Arsenal with Europa League heartbreak
|Simeone: We made history at the Metropolitano
|Koscielny a World Cup doubt as Wenger suspects Achilles ´rupture´
|Red Bull Salzburg 2 Marseille 1 (2-3 agg, aet): Rolando defies comeback with controversial winner
|Atletico Madrid 1 Arsenal 0 (2-1 agg): Wenger denied perfect farewell as Spaniards reach final
|Liverpool, police praise supporter behaviour in Rome
|Koscielny´s World Cup hopes at risk after being carried off injured
|Howedes happy to delay talks over Juventus future
|Cavani admits he had a problem with Neymar
|Ibrahimovic has had amazing impact on MLS – Senderos
|Fernandez, Narsingh return for Swansea
|Guardiola number one at City, at PSG it´s Neymar - Emery
|Stoger lauds Gotze and Reus partnership
|Slimani given three-match ban
|Raul visits Tottenham training as part of coaching badges
|Emery confirms Neymar´s PSG return
|Guardiola wanted to join Robson at Newcastle
|Lukaku out of Brighton trip but Mourinho optimistic for FA Cup final
|Madrid and Liverpool get 16,626 tickets each for Champions League final
|Mourinho hopeful on Fellaini future and wants Blind, Darmian to stay
|Surgery ends Verratti´s season for PSG
|Ferdinand ends boxing career without fighting
|Champions League final not me versus Ronaldo, claims Salah
|Hertha sign Manchester City youngster Dilrosun
|Iniesta misses training as Barcelona step up Clasico preparations
|Arsenal to sign Soyuncu from Freiburg, claims Altinordu chairman
|Arthur sad to miss out on Iniesta ´dream´ at Barcelona
|Salah trains at 20 per cent out of fear of injury – Moreno
|We will be on fire – Klopp warns Real Madrid
|Murphy: Buvac replacing Arsenal boss Wenger would be ridiculous
|Copa Libertadores Review: Colo-Colo secure important win, Cruzeiro impress
|Lampard says he´s ready for management
|Nainggolan apologises to Roma fans for error in Champions League loss
|Robertson revels in Liverpool´s Champions League run
|´An absolute joke´ – Roma president Pallotta calls for VAR
|Klopp hails Liverpool´s tireless midfield heroes
|We wasted time and should´ve believed more! – Di Francesco angry after Roma fall short
|Liverpool honour stricken fan Sean Cox in Rome celebrations
|The final would be Roma v Bayern – Monchi wants VAR in Champions League
|Klopp ready to tackle finals duck with ´wild´ and ´crazy´ Liverpool
|Milner pokes fun at Roma own goal