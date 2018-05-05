Related

Article

El Clasico´s guard of honour - Looking back on a ´broken tradition´

5 May 2018 09:02

Barcelona's 4-2 win at Deportivo La Coruna last weekend confirmed the long-foreseen news that they are Spanish champions and, according to tradition, are due to be welcomed on to the pitch in their next league game by a guard of honour - or pasillo. Fittingly, next up is El Clasico at Camp Nou.

While Deportivo's decision to give Barca a pasillo - for their Copa del Rey triumph - was seen as a mark of respect and awe, for Real Madrid it would likely be perceived the ultimate ignominy. After all, there is a fine line between showing respect and being humiliated, and for some that line runs right through a guard of honour.

Given Zinedine Zidane's recent comments, Madrid forming a one looks unlikely, yet it has still been the hot topic ahead of Sunday's clash, which has strangely little riding on it this time around.

Yet, for all of Madrid's antipathy, Zidane's side would be far from the first team to form a guard of honour in El Clasico and they even received such a privilege in May 2008.

 

"THE PARTY OF THE CHAMPIONS"

The 2007-08 season was a dire one for Barca. Not only did Madrid win the title comfortably with 18 points more than their great rivals, but Frank Rijkaard's men also finished 10 points adrift of second-placed Villarreal.

Although Barca crushed Valencia 6-0 leading up to the Clasico clash on May 7, 2008, they were unable to deny Madrid from claiming the title, setting things up perfectly to complete the ultimate humiliation of their nemesis.

"The party of the champions", read the front page of Madrid-based daily newspaper AS on the morning of the game. Notoriously pro-Madrid Marca went with "Barca is here", accompanying a picture showing where the visitors were due to form their guard of honour.

And Catalan publication Sport highlighted the other side of things, saying, "the pasillo that suffers alone", and adding, "Barca fans do not deserve to have to see the pasillo".

Despite the shameless nose-rubbing of the Madrid press and the intense humiliation that was about to befall them, Barca were as gracious as you could expect them to be.

"Although it hurts, we will do it," Rijkaard said. Club captain Carles Puyol sang from a similar hymn sheet: "As an athlete you have to recognise the champion, and we will do that. They have won it on the pitch. Real Madrid has been fair champion."

 

FROM A PASILLO TO A PASTING

The emotions of the two coaches that night could not have been more different. Rijkaard slowly ambled out and took his position, hands together behind his back, before the Barca players jogged out and formed two lines either side of the halfway line, the cameras of the Bernabeu crowd flashing incessantly and gleefully.

Meanwhile, Bernd Schuster watched on as his Madrid side triumphantly walked through that red-and-blue-walled corridor, twenty years after being a part of the last guard of honour Barca organised in El Clasico, wearing a Blaugrana jersey.

Captain Raul led Madrid on to the Santiago Bernabeu turf, shaking hands - like the majority of his team-mates - with Rijkaard, before going over specially to Xavi and Puyol, followed closely like an easily-influenced puppy by Sergio Ramos.

Some, such as Pepe, Fernando Gago and Wesley Sneijder, walked straight down the middle, seemingly preserving the thoughts of a true rivalry by refusing to thank their counterparts for the degrading act of a Clasico guard of honour.

But looking back, the guard of honour was the least embarrassing part of the whole night for Barca. What started with a pasillo ended in a pasting, as the visitors remained on level terms from just 12 minutes - Raul rifling Madrid into an early lead.

Arjen Robben headed in soon after, before second-half goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Ruud van Nistelrooy wrapped up a convincing win, with Thierry Henry's late effort a mere consolation. Madrid won 4-1, but it was a scoreline that flattered Barca.

 

A BROKEN TRADITION

Despite Jordi Alba's insistence Barca deserve a guard of honour, nothing in the build-up to this match has suggested Madrid will actually go ahead and salute their hosts.

It essentially all comes down to their Clasico meeting in December, when Barca refused to give Madrid one after they had won the Club World Cup.

Barca's rationale on that occasion being that a guard of honour is only formed if the two teams had both participated in the competition which the other won. The Catalans did not take part in the Club World Cup, therefore they felt they were not obliged to recognise Madrid's success in such a formal manner.

Zinedine Zidane eluded to this situation, giving little room for manoeuvre: "Barcelona broke the tradition."

Any wavering from that point of view will surely indicate an order from upstairs and perhaps that chagrin is what Madrid need to give themselves a kick up the backside against a side that has been far superior to them all season in LaLiga.

Sponsored links

Saturday 5 May

11:13 For £7million, that´s massive success – Chelsea´s Cahill hits back at critics
10:28 Ligue 1´s best referee award cancelled after disgraced Chapron wins vote
10:00 Barcelona v Real Madrid: Iniesta´s most memorable Clasicos
09:02 El Clasico´s guard of honour - Looking back on a ´broken tradition´
09:00 Wembley hero, driving force, champion - Yaya Toure´s best moments at Manchester City
08:32 De Laurentiis accepts Sarri may leave Napoli
06:44 Freiburg rubbish Soyuncu to Arsenal claims
05:02 Marquinhos excited for Neymar return
04:21 Toronto 3 Philadelphia Union 0: MLS Cup champions climb off bottom
04:08 He´ll be welcomed – Suarez hints Griezmann will join Barcelona
01:35 Emery hoping for ´good news´ on Neymar fitness
01:29 Top-four finish would be a ´massive success´, says Klopp
00:27 CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly held as Rollers begin with a win
00:15 Japan, Qatar to play at 12-team Copa America

Friday 4 May

23:57 Why always Lukaku? You have the answer - Mourinho critical of Man Utd attackers
23:45 Belief and discipline key to Brighton survival - Hughton
23:30 Luck required for Champions League success - Conte
23:02 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Manchester United 0: Gross secures survival
22:40 Amiens 2 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Champions falter as underdogs secure survival
21:58 France defender Koscielny ruled out of World Cup
20:32 Lyon lodge complaint over Marseille song, Mendy responds
20:15 Sanchez absent for United as Rashford starts up front
19:37 Puel denies feeling Leicester pressure as club issues vote of confidence
19:33 Asian Cup holders Australia draw Syria in World Cup play-off rematch
19:07 Cazorla: No Arsenal contract offered
19:05 De Gea: Spain in great shape for World Cup
18:38 Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow charged by UEFA
18:21 Celtic fans will be wary of Gerrard at Rangers, says Klopp
18:09 Former West Ham recruitment chief hit with FA misconduct charge
17:57 Can in race for Champions League final return
17:57 Atletico boss Simeone banned for Europa League final
17:42 Guardiola wants England stars to follow Gerrard into management
17:27 Benitez ready to help new Rangers boss Gerrard
17:24 Wenger: Not my job to choose Arsenal successor
17:02 Welcome to the land of no sleep - Rodgers pleased with Gerrard arrival in Scotland
16:53 Gerrard: Rangers job a no-brainer
16:49 Kompany determined to make Champions League progress
16:33 Aguero will be ready for World Cup - Guardiola
16:28 Roma chief Pallotta ´dying of laughter´ at UEFA charge
16:20 Gattuso not distracted by Coppa Italia final against Juventus
15:54 No World Cup favours from Conte during Chelsea´s run-in
15:39 Klopp: Chelsea the biggest game of my career – then Brighton!
15:24 Don´t put that on me - Conte laughs off Salah sale blame
15:13 Rangers confirm Gerrard as new manager
14:50 Yaya Toure to leave Manchester City
14:48 Wenger ´one of the best managers in history´ for Pochettino
14:40 Dybala wins Juve place back but no guarantees from Allegri
14:26 Barnes, King Kenny and Keegan - the Liverpool legends who went into management
13:57 This is the lot of the goalkeeper - Ulreich rues ´one out of 100´ mistake
13:34 Mahrez unclear on Leicester City future
13:08 Like ´icon´ Buffon after Calciopoli, Heynckes hails Cologne loyalty
12:33 Gerrard announcement expected as Rangers call 1500 news conference
12:13 Heynckes uncertain of Neuer´s World Cup chances
11:38 Senderos: Wenger is Mr Arsenal – but he might be relieved to be going
11:19 Mestalla Wars? Millennium Falcon helps Valencia mark May the 4th
11:13 Saul hails ´legend´ Wenger but claims Arsenal need more than ´good football´
10:37 Atletico needed Costa rage - Simeone
10:00 Barcelona v Real Madrid: How can Los Blancos close the gap?
10:00 Barcelona v Real Madrid: Messi´s dominant 2017-18 LaLiga numbers leave Ronaldo trailing
09:43 Cruyff: Guardiola could have replaced Ferguson at Manchester United
08:53 Real Madrid should fear Liverpool, Lovren claims
07:14 Mane: We believe we can beat Real Madrid
06:04 He´s just one of 11 players – Ramos doesn´t fear Salah
05:19 Garcia would welcome VAR after controversy
04:42 Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Racing into last 16
02:00 He wasn´t fit to wear the shirt – Keown slams Ozil
01:10 Wenger ´very sad´ to leave Arsenal with Europa League heartbreak
00:56 Simeone: We made history at the Metropolitano

Thursday 3 May

23:54 Koscielny a World Cup doubt as Wenger suspects Achilles ´rupture´
23:47 Red Bull Salzburg 2 Marseille 1 (2-3 agg, aet): Rolando defies comeback with controversial winner
23:05 Atletico Madrid 1 Arsenal 0 (2-1 agg): Wenger denied perfect farewell as Spaniards reach final
21:44 Liverpool, police praise supporter behaviour in Rome
21:33 Koscielny´s World Cup hopes at risk after being carried off injured
19:42 Howedes happy to delay talks over Juventus future
19:03 Cavani admits he had a problem with Neymar
18:13 Ibrahimovic has had amazing impact on MLS – Senderos
17:44 Fernandez, Narsingh return for Swansea
17:35 Guardiola number one at City, at PSG it´s Neymar - Emery
17:34 Stoger lauds Gotze and Reus partnership
16:59 Slimani given three-match ban
16:34 Raul visits Tottenham training as part of coaching badges
16:19 Emery confirms Neymar´s PSG return
16:10 Guardiola wanted to join Robson at Newcastle
15:46 Lukaku out of Brighton trip but Mourinho optimistic for FA Cup final
15:44 Madrid and Liverpool get 16,626 tickets each for Champions League final
15:25 Mourinho hopeful on Fellaini future and wants Blind, Darmian to stay
15:01 Surgery ends Verratti´s season for PSG
14:03 Ferdinand ends boxing career without fighting
13:47 Champions League final not me versus Ronaldo, claims Salah
13:22 Hertha sign Manchester City youngster Dilrosun
12:58 Iniesta misses training as Barcelona step up Clasico preparations
11:57 Arsenal to sign Soyuncu from Freiburg, claims Altinordu chairman
10:04 Arthur sad to miss out on Iniesta ´dream´ at Barcelona
09:19 Salah trains at 20 per cent out of fear of injury – Moreno
07:05 We will be on fire – Klopp warns Real Madrid
06:06 Murphy: Buvac replacing Arsenal boss Wenger would be ridiculous
05:58 Copa Libertadores Review: Colo-Colo secure important win, Cruzeiro impress
05:12 Lampard says he´s ready for management
03:58 Nainggolan apologises to Roma fans for error in Champions League loss
02:57 Robertson revels in Liverpool´s Champions League run
02:04 ´An absolute joke´ – Roma president Pallotta calls for VAR
01:53 Klopp hails Liverpool´s tireless midfield heroes
01:17 We wasted time and should´ve believed more! – Di Francesco angry after Roma fall short
01:16 Liverpool honour stricken fan Sean Cox in Rome celebrations
00:24 The final would be Roma v Bayern – Monchi wants VAR in Champions League
00:19 Klopp ready to tackle finals duck with ´wild´ and ´crazy´ Liverpool
00:10 Milner pokes fun at Roma own goal

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 34 +66 86
2 Atlético Madrid 35 +37 75
3 Real Madrid 34 +45 71
4 Valencia 35 +26 67
5 Real Betis 35 +2 59
6 Villarreal 34 +8 54
7 Sevilla 35 -11 51
8 Getafe 35 +8 49
9 Girona 35 -6 48
10 Real Sociedad 36 +7 46
11 Celta de Vigo 35 +3 45
12 Eibar 35 -10 44
13 Deportivo Alavés 35 -14 41
14 Athletic Club 35 -7 40
15 Leganés 35 -14 40
16 Espanyol 35 -12 40
17 Levante 35 -16 40
18 Deportivo La C… 35 -35 28
19 Las Palmas 35 -47 22
20 Málaga 35 -30 20

Facebook

18+ GambleAware