CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly held as Rollers begin with a win

Al Ahly were held in their CAF Champions League group-stage opener, while there was a victory for Township Rollers.

Egyptian Premier League champions Al Ahly knocked out ES Tunis en route to the final last year, but they were frustrated by the Tunisian side on Friday as their Group A meeting ended goalless at the Borg El Arab Stadium.

The both trail the Rollers, who beat KCCA thanks to Lemponye Tshireletso's goal in a 1-0 triumph in Botswana.

The opening match in Group B ended 1-1, despite Difaa El Jadida taking the lead against MC Alger's 10 men with just 13 minutes remaining.

Zidane Mebarakou was sent off early in the second half for the hosts, but Amir Karaoui rescued his side in the 82nd minute to cancel out Hamid Ahadad's opener.