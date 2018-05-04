Wenger ´one of the best managers in history´ for Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has described Arsene Wenger as one of the best managers in the history of football, ahead of his final home match in charge of Arsenal.
The 68-year-old, who will step down at the end of the season after nearly 22 years as Gunners boss, is expected to be given a guard of honour by the players when Burnley visit Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
Wenger, whose side lost their Europa League semi-final tie with Atletico Madrid 2-1 after a 1-0 second-leg defeat on Thursday, will then conclude his Arsenal career with trips to Leicester City and Huddersfield Town.
Tottenham counterpart Pochettino says it is hard to find enough words of gratitude for the impact the Frenchman has had on the game.
"It will be difficult to say thank you enough," he told a news conference. "For the fans, for everyone that loves Arsenal, in the same way they love Wenger, I think it's impossible to say thank you enough. A person that managed for nearly 22 years, for me it was a very successful 22 years.
"All that happened at Arsenal under Wenger, he deserves everything. For me, he is one of the best managers in football history."
2 - After progressing from their first six semi-final ties in European competition, Arsenal have now been eliminated in each of the last two (2008/09 v Manchester United in the Champions League and this year v Atlético Madrid). Fizzled. pic.twitter.com/cvg0QN5MDV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 3, 2018
Arsenal's Europa League exit means the Premier League's top four will definitely qualify for the Champions League next season.
Pochettino does not wish to revel in another team's disappointment but is thrilled at the prospect of a third campaign in a row in Europe's top competition, especially as they try to put their own FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester United behind them.
"I am not happy about it or enjoy it when another team loses, but of course it is for our interests," he said. "I think to finish in the top four is a massive success for the club.
"After the defeat in the FA Cup, it was too difficult to manage the week. It was a long week until we played again [against Watford]. It wasn't an easy week.
"This week was much better, the atmosphere is better. The players feel they have more energy and it's changed the dynamic."
Pochettino, who confirmed Mousa Dembele will face a fitness test ahead of the trip to West Brom on Saturday, also backed Steven Gerrard to be a success at Rangers.
The former Liverpool captain is expected to be appointed at Ibrox on Friday after reportedly agreeing a three-year deal.
"Steven was an amazing, great player and it's sure he has the experience to manage," said Pochettino. "I wish him all the best because it will be fantastic for football to have him as a manager and one day to challenge him."
|No World Cup favours from Conte during Chelsea´s run-in
|Klopp: Chelsea the biggest game of my career – then Brighton!
|Don´t put that on me - Conte laughs off Salah sale blame
|BREAKING NEWS: Rangers confirm Gerrard as new manager
|Yaya Toure to leave Manchester City
|Wenger ´one of the best managers in history´ for Pochettino
|Dybala wins Juve place back but no guarantees from Allegri
|Barnes, King Kenny and Keegan - the Liverpool legends who went into management
|This is the lot of the goalkeeper - Ulreich rues ´one out of 100´ mistake
|Mahrez unclear on Leicester City future
|Like ´icon´ Buffon after Calciopoli, Heynckes hails Cologne loyalty
|Gerrard announcement expected as Rangers call 1500 news conference
|Heynckes uncertain of Neuer´s World Cup chances
|Senderos: Wenger is Mr Arsenal – but he might be relieved to be going
|Mestalla Wars? Millennium Falcon helps Valencia mark May the 4th
|Saul hails ´legend´ Wenger but claims Arsenal need more than ´good football´
|Atletico needed Costa rage - Simeone
|Barcelona v Real Madrid: How can Los Blancos close the gap?
|Barcelona v Real Madrid: Messi´s dominant 2017-18 LaLiga numbers leave Ronaldo trailing
|Cruyff: Guardiola could have replaced Ferguson at Manchester United
|Real Madrid should fear Liverpool, Lovren claims
|Mane: We believe we can beat Real Madrid
|He´s just one of 11 players – Ramos doesn´t fear Salah
|Garcia would welcome VAR after controversy
|Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Racing into last 16
|He wasn´t fit to wear the shirt – Keown slams Ozil
|Wenger ´very sad´ to leave Arsenal with Europa League heartbreak
|Simeone: We made history at the Metropolitano
|Koscielny a World Cup doubt as Wenger suspects Achilles ´rupture´
|Red Bull Salzburg 2 Marseille 1 (2-3 agg, aet): Rolando defies comeback with controversial winner
|Atletico Madrid 1 Arsenal 0 (2-1 agg): Wenger denied perfect farewell as Spaniards reach final
|Liverpool, police praise supporter behaviour in Rome
|Koscielny´s World Cup hopes at risk after being carried off injured
|Howedes happy to delay talks over Juventus future
|Cavani admits he had a problem with Neymar
|Ibrahimovic has had amazing impact on MLS – Senderos
|Fernandez, Narsingh return for Swansea
|Guardiola number one at City, at PSG it´s Neymar - Emery
|Stoger lauds Gotze and Reus partnership
|Slimani given three-match ban
|Raul visits Tottenham training as part of coaching badges
|Emery confirms Neymar´s PSG return
|Guardiola wanted to join Robson at Newcastle
|Lukaku out of Brighton trip but Mourinho optimistic for FA Cup final
|Madrid and Liverpool get 16,626 tickets each for Champions League final
|Mourinho hopeful on Fellaini future and wants Blind, Darmian to stay
|Surgery ends Verratti´s season for PSG
|Ferdinand ends boxing career without fighting
|Champions League final not me versus Ronaldo, claims Salah
|Hertha sign Manchester City youngster Dilrosun
|Iniesta misses training as Barcelona step up Clasico preparations
|Arsenal to sign Soyuncu from Freiburg, claims Altinordu chairman
|Arthur sad to miss out on Iniesta ´dream´ at Barcelona
|Salah trains at 20 per cent out of fear of injury – Moreno
|We will be on fire – Klopp warns Real Madrid
|Murphy: Buvac replacing Arsenal boss Wenger would be ridiculous
|Copa Libertadores Review: Colo-Colo secure important win, Cruzeiro impress
|Lampard says he´s ready for management
|Nainggolan apologises to Roma fans for error in Champions League loss
|Robertson revels in Liverpool´s Champions League run
|´An absolute joke´ – Roma president Pallotta calls for VAR
|Klopp hails Liverpool´s tireless midfield heroes
|We wasted time and should´ve believed more! – Di Francesco angry after Roma fall short
|Liverpool honour stricken fan Sean Cox in Rome celebrations
|The final would be Roma v Bayern – Monchi wants VAR in Champions League
|Klopp ready to tackle finals duck with ´wild´ and ´crazy´ Liverpool
|Milner pokes fun at Roma own goal
|Henderson hails importance of early Mane goal
|Robertson relishing underdogs tag against Madrid
|The new BBC? Liverpool trio break Champions League record
|Liverpool-Roma semi sets new goals marker
|Roma 4 Liverpool 2 (6-7 agg): Klopp´s men set final date with Real Madrid
|Simeone: Touchline ban has no impact on second leg
|FIFA bans former El Salvador boss after match-fixing probe
|Kane would be ´extremely proud´ to captain England at World Cup
|Wenger sounds Costa warning as Arsenal look to keep dream alive
|Ribery targets Pokal glory after Champions League exit
|Salzburg boss Rose pledges ´maximum attacking power´ against Marseille
|Carragher can´t lecture me, he spat on a girl – Fellaini
|I´m getting better - Coman confident he will be fit for World Cup
|Frankfurt insist Bayern-bound Kovac will see out the season
|Ulreich sorry for costly Champions League error
|Filipe Luis back in Atletico´s plans for Arsenal second leg
|Champions League loss will still hurt in 10 years - Hummels
|Mourinho praises ´big player´ Carrick as United honour retiring captain
|Fellaini accuses Man United of big mistake in contract wrangle
|Allegri would bring something special to Arsenal, says Lemina
|Vidal, Boateng fume at officials after Champions League exit
|Real Madrid win good news for Liverpool, claims Gerrard
|Rummenigge hails Bayern for ´best game in five years´
|Roma seek historic comeback in Eternal City - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Nainggolan not interested in Roma exit
|Madrid Champions League dominance ´not normal´, says Zidane
|English football has a weak mentality – Kane hits back at jibes
|Copa Libertadores Review: Gremio, Nacional secure crucial wins
|James: Ulreich shouldn´t be blamed for Champions League exit
|Bayern boss Heynckes reiterates retirement plans
|Di Francesco: I can´t mark Salah with three players
|Klopp eyes unexpected Champions League final place
|WATCH: Ramos sings with fans after Real Madrid reach Champions League final
|Marcelo: If I told you the ball didn´t touch my hand, I´m a liar
|Bayern were better than Real Madrid, says Hummels
|Heynckes: Ulreich had a ´little blackout´
|De Gea passes Ronaldo´s Manchester United awards record