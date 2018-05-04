Mestalla Wars? Millennium Falcon helps Valencia mark May the 4th

LaLiga club Valencia took a break from their Champions League qualification charge to pay homage to one of cinema's most popular science fiction franchises on Friday.

May the 4th has become unofficially known as 'Star Wars Day' around the world thanks to its similarity, when spoken aloud, to the saga's signature catchphrase, 'May the Force be with you'.

And Los Che did not miss an opportunity to associate themselves with a certain popular galaxy a long time ago and far, far away.

The club published a brief video on social media showing the Millennium Falcon, a spaceship featured in the iconic movies, flying from Valencia's Mestalla home to Estadio de la Ceramica, where Villarreal will play host to Marcelino's side on Saturday.

Valencia are fourth in LaLiga, eight points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis and, with three matches of the season remaining, are closing in on a place in the play-off rounds of next season's Champions League.