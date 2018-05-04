Gerrard announcement expected as Rangers call 1500 news conference

Rangers have called a news conference for 1500 local time on Friday, at which it is expected they will confirm the appointment of Steven Gerrard as their new manager.

The Liverpool great has been in talks with the Scottish side this week and described the discussions as "positive" on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old is said to have agreed a three-year deal in the last 24 hours after travelling to Glasgow to iron out the details.

Rangers are now expected to hold a media conference at Ibrox to present Gerrard as their new manager, just four days after they sacked Graeme Murty in the wake of the 5-0 thrashing by rivals Celtic on Sunday.

It will be a first senior job in management for Gerrard, who has been working as a youth coach at Liverpool since January last year.

Rangers are third in the Scottish Premiership table, 13 points behind leaders Celtic. Their last top-flight title triumph came in 2010-11.