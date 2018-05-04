Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Racing into last 16

River Plate and Racing Club sealed their spots in the Copa Libertadores knockout stage with hard-fought wins Thursday.
A first-half goal from Lucas Pratto was enough for River to overcome Santa Fe 1-0 in Group 4 in Bogota.
Pratto finished clinically in a one-on-one with Robinson Zapata in the 24th minute to give River their win.
Top of the group and undefeated, River's win secured their spot in the knockout stage.
¡GANÓ RIVER Y ESTÁ EN OCTAVOS DE FINAL!— River Plate (@CARPoficial) May 4, 2018
Con gol de Pratto, el Millonario venció 1-0 a Santa Fe y, una fecha antes del cierre de la fase de grupos, aseguró su clasificación a la próxima etapa de la Copa Libertadores.#VamosRiver pic.twitter.com/xzAyMlp2jU
Racing Club are also into the last 16 after edging past Universidad de Chile 1-0 in Group 5.
Alejandro Donatti broke the deadlock in the 81st minute, firing in a 25-yard effort off the post, before Universidad had Lorenzo Reyes sent off.
Racing are three points clear atop the group, having won three of their five matches.
.@RacingClub pasa a los Octavos de la #CONMEBOLLibertadores luego de derrumbar la muralla chilena pic.twitter.com/aOQKrlTE9k— CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) May 4, 2018
Palmeiras will finish top of Group 8 and recorded a 3-1 win over Alianza Lima, while Libertad are through from Group 3 after beating The Strongest 3-1.
