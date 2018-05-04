Celtic fans will be wary of Gerrard at Rangers, says Klopp

Steven Gerrard's appointment as Rangers manager will give Celtic fans pause for thought, according to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
Gerrard signed a four-year deal on Friday to take charge at Ibrox from next season and is confronted with a considerable challenge in his first senior coaching post.
Celtic secured their seventh consecutive top-flight title by thrashing their bitter rivals last weekend and have completely dominated the Scottish Premiership under Gerrard's former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers in each of the past two seasons.
"If Stevie thinks it's the right moment then I'm sure it is the right moment. If he thinks he's ready, then he’s ready," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.
"As I know it, Rangers are a big club in a little bit of a difficult moment still, but a much better moment than a few years ago. It could be a really good fit, it could be nice, coming closer to Celtic.
"I'm pretty sure Celtic supporters don't think, 'Thank God, Steven Gerrard'. They think, 'Wow, Steven Gerrard'. That can always be a sign."
Gerrard has been working under Klopp as a youth-team coach and the German, who has guided the Reds to the Champions League final, has been impressed with what he has seen.
"Stevie is one of the best midfielders ever. Now he wants to be a manager," he added.
"He has the passion for football and the knowledge about football. All the rest is to learn.
"I'm sure he learned a lot in the last year. I'm really happy for him to have the opportunity."
