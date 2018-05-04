Cazorla: No Arsenal contract offered

Santi Cazorla is yet to be offered a new Arsenal contract as the midfielder battles back to fitness from a horror injury.

The Spain international has not played competitively for his club since October 2016 but has been able to complete light training drills.

Cazorla underwent multiple surgeries on his right Achilles after an infection left him at risk of having the foot amputated.

The 33-year-old is working towards a recovery but does not know if he will still be at Arsenal next season as his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

"I finish my contract in June and I do not know anything about my future," Cazorla told Cadena SER.

"We will see what happens, but for the moment nobody has offered me anything at Arsenal."