Barcelona v Real Madrid: How can Los Blancos close the gap?

Real Madrid could well end the season with a third consecutive Champions League crown, but it is a sign of the remarkable expectations they face that questions will likely still be asked of Zinedine Zidane and his side.
The Frenchman takes his charges to Barcelona on Sunday for what many would have assumed, back when the fixtures were confirmed, would be a titanic tussle for the title between the two great rivals.
Instead, Ernesto Valverde's team have already wrapped up LaLiga and are looking to complete an unbeaten top-flight campaign, having also won the Copa del Rey.
Madridistas will argue the Champions League is a bigger prize than a domestic double, but rumours over Zidane's future have intensified despite Los Blancos continuing to dominate in Europe, albeit with more than an element of fortune.
Triumphing against Liverpool in Kiev will likely ensure the 45-year-old remains in his post, but Madrid have a lot of work to do if they are to catch Barca next season. Here, we examine five key areas the club must focus on in order to bridge the gap.
FRESHEN UP THE ATTACK
Madrid have scored 82 goals in LaLiga this season, but their attack has still felt stale at times and the days of the 'BBC' are surely coming to an abrupt end. Gareth Bale is no longer a regular selection, Zidane benching the Wales star for big games, while Karim Benzema – despite his tie-clinching brace against Bayern Munich – appears to be suffering a downward trajectory. Cristiano Ronaldo has been in supreme form in 2018, but he had a dreadful start to the term and is now 33. Madrid have to start thinking about a post-Ronaldo future sooner rather than later.
The attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe was a clear nod Madrid feel they need more vim and vitality in their attack – Bale is the only BBC member under 30 – and links with Neymar make a lot of sense. As implausible as a move for the former Camp Nou star may be, few could have guessed a year ago he would go to Paris Saint-Germain. Inter captain Mauro Icardi, Bayern's Robert Lewandowski and even Harry Kane of Tottenham have been mentioned as possible recruits and Madrid simply have to land at least one stellar forward before next season. Bale, while insisting he wants to stay, can probably be moved on to free up funds.
Most goals: 120— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 1, 2018
Most appearances by an outfield player: 152
Only player ever to score in 11 straight games
Most goals in a season: 17 (2013/14)
Most final wins (joint record):
Cristiano Ronaldo #UCL pic.twitter.com/RuRzizWGbN
KEEP ZIDANE... FOR NOW
Elite modern football simply does not tolerate a poor season and, if Madrid fail to retain the Champions League again, 2017-18 will go down as one of their worst campaigns in recent history. But Zidane still has to stay. He has become only the third coach to lead his side into three consecutive finals in Europe's top-tier competition – that does not happen by accident.
Yes, Zidane has a very strong squad at his disposal, but plenty of other big-name managers have failed to deliver the Champions League at Madrid. It is worth keeping in mind this is Zidane's first senior job – he is still learning. If Madrid were to get rid of him, with no obvious replacement, it would be a mistake that would come back to haunt them later. However, a slow start to next season will leave Zidane vulnerable, whether they triumph in Kiev or not.
3 - Zinedine Zidane is the first manager to reach three consecutive Champions League finals since Marcello Lippi between 1996 to 1998. Specialist.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 1, 2018
SIGN A TOP GOALKEEPER
Madrid have conceded the most goals of all LaLiga's top four and while that record is not solely down to Keylor Navas, the Costa Rica international has been unable to prove himself as a worthy heir to Iker Casillas. Navas made some great saves in the second leg against Bayern, but he is found wanting too often and does not appear to inspire confidence in his defence.
It has been obvious for some time that Madrid want David de Gea, but Jose Mourinho is adamant the Spain number one will be retained by Manchester United for next season. If it really is impossible to prise De Gea away from Old Trafford, Madrid must find a world-class alternative. There are not many goalkeepers of that ilk around, but Roma's Brazilian star Alisson has emerged as a contender for future greatness this season, while there are too many stories linking Gianluigi Donnarumma with a move away from AC Milan for the speculation to be without merit.
2014 Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 2, 2018
2015 Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year
2016 Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year
2018 Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year @D_DeGea pic.twitter.com/134mC3OAdj
GET RONALDO FIRING FROM THE OFF
Ronaldo had a very flat start to the season, allowing Barca to build a clear lead over Madrid. He only scored four times in the league before the turn of the year, when his form reverted to familiar type. Ronaldo goes into Sunday's Clasico having scored in 10 of his last 11 LaLiga appearances, a run that has seen the Portugal superstar unveil that famous celebration 20 times. It is not realistic to demand that sort of run across a whole season, but these are the stratospheric standards Ronaldo sets for himself.
Fresh blood alongside him in attack – Benzema's selflessness has been a huge plus, but Ronaldo now needs more dynamism in a partner – would surely result in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner piling up ever more ridiculous returns as he nears the climax of his career. It is tempting to wonder, for example, how many goals Ronaldo could plunder with someone like Liverpool's Roberto Firmino alongside him.
9 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more Champions League goals against Gianluigi Buffon than any other player (nine). Monster. pic.twitter.com/GqJTMaUsQd— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 3, 2018
BUILD AROUND ASENSIO
That the super-reliable Lucas Vazquez – who will turn 27 before the start of next season – is sometimes wrongly referred to as one of Madrid's promising young players says a lot. Zidane was appointed after a spell at Madrid's youth team, but he has brought few of those players through.
An obvious contender for more minutes is the brilliant Marco Asensio. This kid is ready. It is doing him a disservice to hold him back. Asensio's breakaway goal in Munich put Madrid in control of the semi-final and Zidane has to find a way to fit the 22-year-old into the team on a more regular basis.
Marco Asensio has been included in https://t.co/k5aGTk8BGu's Champions League breakthrough team of 2017! Well done, @marcoasensio10!#HalaMadrid | #RMUCLhttps://t.co/1fJ8FDKGre
— Real Madrid C.F.
|Mestalla Wars? Millennium Falcon helps Valencia mark May the 4th
|Saul hails ´legend´ Wenger but claims Arsenal need more than ´good football´
|Atletico needed Costa rage - Simeone
|Barcelona v Real Madrid: How can Los Blancos close the gap?
|Barcelona v Real Madrid: Messi´s dominant 2017-18 LaLiga numbers leave Ronaldo trailing
|Cruyff: Guardiola could have replaced Ferguson at Manchester United
|Real Madrid should fear Liverpool, Lovren claims
|Mane: We believe we can beat Real Madrid
|He´s just one of 11 players – Ramos doesn´t fear Salah
|Garcia would welcome VAR after controversy
|Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Racing into last 16
|He wasn´t fit to wear the shirt – Keown slams Ozil
|Wenger ´very sad´ to leave Arsenal with Europa League heartbreak
|Simeone: We made history at the Metropolitano
|Koscielny a World Cup doubt as Wenger suspects Achilles ´rupture´
|Red Bull Salzburg 2 Marseille 1 (2-3 agg, aet): Rolando defies comeback with controversial winner
|Atletico Madrid 1 Arsenal 0 (2-1 agg): Wenger denied perfect farewell as Spaniards reach final
|Liverpool, police praise supporter behaviour in Rome
|Koscielny´s World Cup hopes at risk after being carried off injured
|Howedes happy to delay talks over Juventus future
|Cavani admits he had a problem with Neymar
|Ibrahimovic has had amazing impact on MLS – Senderos
|Fernandez, Narsingh return for Swansea
|Guardiola number one at City, at PSG it´s Neymar - Emery
|Stoger lauds Gotze and Reus partnership
|Slimani given three-match ban
|Raul visits Tottenham training as part of coaching badges
|Emery confirms Neymar´s PSG return
|Guardiola wanted to join Robson at Newcastle
|Lukaku out of Brighton trip but Mourinho optimistic for FA Cup final
|Madrid and Liverpool get 16,626 tickets each for Champions League final
|Mourinho hopeful on Fellaini future and wants Blind, Darmian to stay
|Surgery ends Verratti´s season for PSG
|Ferdinand ends boxing career without fighting
|Champions League final not me versus Ronaldo, claims Salah
|Hertha sign Manchester City youngster Dilrosun
|Iniesta misses training as Barcelona step up Clasico preparations
|Arsenal to sign Soyuncu from Freiburg, claims Altinordu chairman
|Arthur sad to miss out on Iniesta ´dream´ at Barcelona
|Salah trains at 20 per cent out of fear of injury – Moreno
|We will be on fire – Klopp warns Real Madrid
|Murphy: Buvac replacing Arsenal boss Wenger would be ridiculous
|Copa Libertadores Review: Colo-Colo secure important win, Cruzeiro impress
|Lampard says he´s ready for management
|Nainggolan apologises to Roma fans for error in Champions League loss
|Robertson revels in Liverpool´s Champions League run
|´An absolute joke´ – Roma president Pallotta calls for VAR
|Klopp hails Liverpool´s tireless midfield heroes
|We wasted time and should´ve believed more! – Di Francesco angry after Roma fall short
|Liverpool honour stricken fan Sean Cox in Rome celebrations
|The final would be Roma v Bayern – Monchi wants VAR in Champions League
|Klopp ready to tackle finals duck with ´wild´ and ´crazy´ Liverpool
|Milner pokes fun at Roma own goal
|Henderson hails importance of early Mane goal
|Robertson relishing underdogs tag against Madrid
|The new BBC? Liverpool trio break Champions League record
|Liverpool-Roma semi sets new goals marker
|Roma 4 Liverpool 2 (6-7 agg): Klopp´s men set final date with Real Madrid
|Simeone: Touchline ban has no impact on second leg
|FIFA bans former El Salvador boss after match-fixing probe
|Kane would be ´extremely proud´ to captain England at World Cup
|Wenger sounds Costa warning as Arsenal look to keep dream alive
|Ribery targets Pokal glory after Champions League exit
|Salzburg boss Rose pledges ´maximum attacking power´ against Marseille
|Carragher can´t lecture me, he spat on a girl – Fellaini
|I´m getting better - Coman confident he will be fit for World Cup
|Frankfurt insist Bayern-bound Kovac will see out the season
|Ulreich sorry for costly Champions League error
|Filipe Luis back in Atletico´s plans for Arsenal second leg
|Champions League loss will still hurt in 10 years - Hummels
|Mourinho praises ´big player´ Carrick as United honour retiring captain
|Fellaini accuses Man United of big mistake in contract wrangle
|Allegri would bring something special to Arsenal, says Lemina
|Vidal, Boateng fume at officials after Champions League exit
|Real Madrid win good news for Liverpool, claims Gerrard
|Rummenigge hails Bayern for ´best game in five years´
|Roma seek historic comeback in Eternal City - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Nainggolan not interested in Roma exit
|Madrid Champions League dominance ´not normal´, says Zidane
|English football has a weak mentality – Kane hits back at jibes
|Copa Libertadores Review: Gremio, Nacional secure crucial wins
|James: Ulreich shouldn´t be blamed for Champions League exit
|Bayern boss Heynckes reiterates retirement plans
|Di Francesco: I can´t mark Salah with three players
|Klopp eyes unexpected Champions League final place
|WATCH: Ramos sings with fans after Real Madrid reach Champions League final
|Marcelo: If I told you the ball didn´t touch my hand, I´m a liar
|Bayern were better than Real Madrid, says Hummels
|Heynckes: Ulreich had a ´little blackout´
|De Gea passes Ronaldo´s Manchester United awards record