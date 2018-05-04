Amiens 2 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Champions falter as underdogs secure survival

Champions Paris Saint-Germain saw their hopes of a record Ligue 1 points total dented by a second successive 2-2 draw as Amiens' top-flight survival was secured.
PSG can still better their 2015-16 points haul of 96, but they are five short of doing so with two games remaining after another frustrating stalemate, with Unai Emery's tenure threatening to reach an underwhelming conclusion.
The capital club needed a late Edinson Cavani brace to rescue a point against Guingamp five days earlier and could not build on a first-half opener from the same man at Stade de la Licorne.
Amiens threatened early and Moussa Konate was finally rewarded for his tireless running when he drew Amiens level in the 47th minute, and he struck again with 10 minutes left to cancel out Christopher Nkunku's superb goal.
Kylian Mbappe missed a glorious stoppage-time chance to deny Amiens the point required to guarantee a second straight season in Ligue 1, meaning PSG must reflect on another disappointing outing as they struggle in the aftermath of confirmation that Emery is to depart.
The Coupe de France final against third tier Les Herbiers on Tuesday, as well as the return of Neymar to Paris following injury, means Emery can still sign off with a domestic treble.
FULL TIME: PSG play to a 2-2 draw with Amiens #ASCPSG pic.twitter.com/3smmNM3tAQ— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 4, 2018
A sloppy PSG start set the tone and allowed the hosts their first opening after just 22 seconds, Quentin Cornette's bobbling effort forcing Alphonse Areola into a low save.
Cavani broke the deadlock in the 26th minute. Javier Pastore's weighted ball split the Amiens defence, giving the Uruguayan time to control and aim a finish under Regis Gurtner.
The goalkeeper reacted well to a powerful Nkunku drive, however, and denied Angel Di Maria shortly before the interval with an instinctive stop.
Amiens created a chance soon after the restart and Areola's smart save from Konate was this time in vain. The home side kept the move alive and Presnel Kimpembe stepped up to meet Thomas Monconduit, leaving Konate free to find the bottom-left corner.
But the pressure predictably built on the Amiens goal and, after Giovani Lo Celso shot just wide, Nkunku curled beyond Gurtner from the edge of the area to restore PSG's lead.
The visitors sought a third goal but they were instead caught out at the back again, with Konate the beneficiary. He shot low and hard and the ball squirmed under Areola and into the net.
That was almost not enough to earn a deserved share of the spoils, with substitute Mbappe blasting wide in the 93rd minute as PSG's last chance went begging.
