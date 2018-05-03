Surgery ends Verratti´s season for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has undergone adductor surgery, bringing a conclusion to his season with the Ligue 1 champions.
PSG wrapped up the French top-flight title with five games to spare when they demolished nearest rivals Monaco 7-1 last month.
Verratti also does not have World Cup commitments to worry about after Italy failed to reach Russia 2018, although the 25-year-old will miss his club's attempts to complete a domestic treble in the Coupe de France final against third-tier minnows Les Herbiers next Tuesday.
"The operation went perfectly," read a brief statement on PSG's Twitter.
"The date was chosen to allow Marco Verratti to resume the 2018-19 season in the best conditions."
La date a été choisie pour permettre à Marco Verratti de reprendre la saison 2018-2019 dans les meilleures conditions. pic.twitter.com/CrE7z9c0WG— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) May 3, 2018
PSG travel to Amiens in Ligue 1 on Friday and will also be without captain Thiago Silva and winger Julian Draxler due to muscular complaints.
