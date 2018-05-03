Salah trains at 20 per cent out of fear of injury – Moreno

Mohamed Salah only puts in about 20 per cent effort in training as he is worried about getting injured, according to Liverpool team-mate Alberto Moreno.
Salah has enjoyed a spectacular first season at Anfield, scoring 43 goals and registering 13 assists in all competitions and winning both the PFA Players' Player of the Year and the FWA Footballer of the Year awards.
The Egypt star has only missed four matches in all competitions in 2017-18 and played the full 90 minutes of the 4-2 Champions League semi-final second-leg defeat to Roma, a result which saw Liverpool progress 7-6 on aggregate.
Moreno admits Salah now takes it easy in training in order to stay fit and has jokingly offered to help him while he fasts during Ramadan, which begins on May 15.
"Salah's an incredible guy. He's having an extraordinary year," Moreno said to El Partidazo and El Transistor.
"I think Salah trains at 20 per cent because he's scared of injuring himself. Now it's Ramadan, I'll eat and drink for him, that's something I can do!"
Very fortunate to be adding another award in my first season playing with this great group of players! Lovren did you vote for me? pic.twitter.com/lO7DdAzbuS— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) April 30, 2018
Moreno was an unused substitute in Rome, having lost his place in the first team to Andy Robertson after suffering an ankle injury in December.
However, the 25-year-old hopes he can play a part in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 26.
"I still don't believe I'm going to play a Champions League final," he said. "We have a great squad and we're going to fight for the Champions League.
"You have to tell [manager Jurgen] Klopp to put me in the final! Every player wants to play. I lost my first-team place because of injury. But now is not the time for that. Now is something to enjoy."
If he does feature in Kiev, Moreno concedes there is one obvious Madrid player he would rather not face.
"If I could erase any player from Madrid, that's easy: Cristiano Ronaldo," he added.
