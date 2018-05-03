Nainggolan apologises to Roma fans for error in Champions League loss

Radja Nainggolan used social media to apologise to supporters for his error in Roma's Champions League semi-final exit to Liverpool.
Nainggolan scored a late brace as Roma fell short of the Kiev final despite Wednesday's 4-2 victory at the Stadio Olimpico, where Liverpool prevailed 7-6 on aggregate.
Needing to overturn a 5-2 first-leg defeat, Roma's hopes of a stunning comeback were dashed after Nainggolan's back-pass gifted Sadio Mane and Liverpool the opening goal of the night in the Italian capital.
And Roma star Nainggolan issued an apology to fans via Instagram, writing: "I'm proud to be part of this team.
"I'm sorry for the error that weighed heavily on the final result… We go forward… #dajeroma."
It was an eventful night in the Eternal City, where Roma only fell one goal short of forcing extra time against their Premier League opponents.
Mane's ninth-minute opener was cancelled out by a James Milner own goal six minutes later.
Georginio Wijnaldum restored Liverpool's lead on the night approaching the half-hour mark before Roma scored three unanswered goals in the second half courtesy of Edin Dzeko and Nainggolan.
Roma were left aggrieved afterwards, president James Pallotta and sporting director Monchi both demanding the introduction of the video assistant referee (VAR) in the Champions League after Trent Alexander-Arnold's handball inside the penalty area went unnoticed.
Dzeko was also incorrectly flagged for offside before he was brought down by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.
| Gladiator mentality... #ASRoma #UCL #RomaLFC pic.twitter.com/hqyNrN93ne— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 2, 2018
On the Alexander-Arnold incident which prevented Stephan El Shaarawy from scoring in the second half, Roma veteran Daniele De Rossi told Mediaset Premium: "I saw the handball clearly, looked around and thought maybe I was seeing things. I asked Edin Dzeko on the corner, he didn't see, so I stayed quiet.
"I was right there, I saw it immediately, but if it was just me in a stadium of 60,000, it can't have been that easy for the referee to see it either. It makes no difference what I think, anyway. I thought at the time Dzeko was clearly offside on the other penalty, yet we saw later that he wasn't.
"The penalty problem was around the hour-mark and there was a long time to go. It might've changed the inertia of the game, perhaps Liverpool would've gone through anyway, but at least we'd have had the chance."
|Nainggolan apologises to Roma fans for error in Champions League loss
|Robertson revels in Liverpool´s Champions League run
|´An absolute joke´ – Roma president Pallotta calls for VAR
|Klopp hails Liverpool´s tireless midfield heroes
|We wasted time and should´ve believed more! – Di Francesco angry after Roma fall short
|Liverpool honour stricken fan Sean Cox in Rome celebrations
|The final would be Roma v Bayern – Monchi wants VAR in Champions League
|Klopp ready to tackle finals duck with ´wild´ and ´crazy´ Liverpool
|Milner pokes fun at Roma own goal
|Henderson hails importance of early Mane goal
|Robertson relishing underdogs tag against Madrid
|The new BBC? Liverpool trio break Champions League record
|Liverpool-Roma semi sets new goals marker
|Roma 4 Liverpool 2 (6-7 agg): Klopp´s men set final date with Real Madrid
|Simeone: Touchline ban has no impact on second leg
|FIFA bans former El Salvador boss after match-fixing probe
|Kane would be ´extremely proud´ to captain England at World Cup
|Wenger sounds Costa warning as Arsenal look to keep dream alive
|Ribery targets Pokal glory after Champions League exit
|Salzburg boss Rose pledges ´maximum attacking power´ against Marseille
|Carragher can´t lecture me, he spat on a girl – Fellaini
|I´m getting better - Coman confident he will be fit for World Cup
|Frankfurt insist Bayern-bound Kovac will see out the season
|Ulreich sorry for costly Champions League error
|Filipe Luis back in Atletico´s plans for Arsenal second leg
|Champions League loss will still hurt in 10 years - Hummels
|Mourinho praises ´big player´ Carrick as United honour retiring captain
|Fellaini accuses Man United of big mistake in contract wrangle
|Allegri would bring something special to Arsenal, says Lemina
|Vidal, Boateng fume at officials after Champions League exit
|Real Madrid win good news for Liverpool, claims Gerrard
|Rummenigge hails Bayern for ´best game in five years´
|Roma seek historic comeback in Eternal City - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Nainggolan not interested in Roma exit
|Madrid Champions League dominance ´not normal´, says Zidane
|English football has a weak mentality – Kane hits back at jibes
|Copa Libertadores Review: Gremio, Nacional secure crucial wins
|James: Ulreich shouldn´t be blamed for Champions League exit
|Bayern boss Heynckes reiterates retirement plans
|Di Francesco: I can´t mark Salah with three players
|Klopp eyes unexpected Champions League final place
|WATCH: Ramos sings with fans after Real Madrid reach Champions League final
|Marcelo: If I told you the ball didn´t touch my hand, I´m a liar
|Bayern were better than Real Madrid, says Hummels
|Heynckes: Ulreich had a ´little blackout´
|De Gea passes Ronaldo´s Manchester United awards record
|Zidane happy for decisive Benzema
|Madrid deserve to be in Champions League final - Ramos
|Zidane and Ronaldo boost extraordinary Champions League records
|Real Madrid 2 Bayern Munich 2 (4-3 agg): Ulreich howler sends holders into final
|Wenger departure affecting Wilshere contract renewal
|Klopp: Liverpool lucky to reap rewards of matured Salah
|Liverpool won´t suffer Barca fate - Klopp
|Ronaldo sets new Champions League appearance record
|Gerrard confirms ´positive talks´ with Rangers
|Vazquez & Asensio keep places for Madrid-Bayern second leg
|PSG´s Jese Rodriguez departs Stoke on compassionate leave
|Strootman, Perotti miss Roma-Liverpool Champions League semi-final
|Klopp loves Roma´s ´great´ Sean Cox gesture
|Klopp refuses to comment on Buvac amid Arsenal speculation
|Wijnaldum: Liverpool not scared of Roma comeback
|Albrighton charged by FA over red card reaction
|Mancini agrees to Italy talks, FIGC confims
|Joe Gomez to miss Roma trip, Klopp confirms
|Neymar to Real Madrid is impossible - Ronaldo
|Holding signs long-term Arsenal extension
|Liverpool visit should be a celebration, says Di Francesco
|I hope Dzeko can be our Salah – Di Francesco
|Salah is feared like Messi – Alisson
|Rangers dismiss Murty, potentially paving way for Gerrard
|Salah crowned FWA Footballer of the Year, edging out De Bruyne
|We did it against Messi and Suarez – Nainggolan plots Liverpool downfall
|Pochettino confident Kane will be mentally ready for World Cup
|Man United´s big six record has laid down a marker –Young
|Zidane seeks to land knockout Bayern blow - Champions League in Opta numbers
|We will be watching – Donald Trump makes World Cup appeal for US-led bid
|Jorginho set for Napoli talks as agent confirms interest
|Barcelona celebrate LaLiga and Copa del Rey double with parade
|Gracia aiming for Watford´s best Premier League finish
|Pochettino: Lloris showed why he´s world class