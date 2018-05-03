Iniesta misses training as Barcelona step up Clasico preparations

Andres Iniesta missed Barcelona training just three days before what is likely to be his final chance to play in El Clasico.

The 33-year-old completed "specific work" away from the rest of the first-team squad during Thursday's session, the club confirmed.

Iniesta is reportedly struggling with a minor calf complaint, but it is hoped he will be fully fit for Sunday's clash with Real Madrid at Camp Nou.

The match is likely to be the Spain star's last for Barca against their bitter rivals, with the midfielder having confirmed last month he will leave the club at the end of the season.

He has been tipped to move to the Chinese Super League and is rumoured to have been offered a sizeable contract from Chongqing Dangdai Lifan.

According to El Mundo, Iniesta would earn €81million after tax on a three-year deal with the CSL club, who would also buy six million bottles of wine from his family business based in Fuentealbilla.

However, it is also reported the player is uncertain about relocating so far from Spain with his wife and children.